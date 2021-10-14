October 12th anniversary – Télam

Ephemrides of October 12

1492 – CRISTBAL COLN. The Genoese navigator Christopher Columbus arrived in America for the first time convinced that he had reached an island in South Asia. Hired by the Spanish crown, Columbus made four trips to what he called “the Indies” and thus gave way to the European colonization of the American continent.

1884 – AUGUSTO LASSERRE. The Argentine sailor of Uruguayan origin Augusto Lasserre founded the city of Ushuaia, the southernmost city in the world and current capital of the province of Tierra del Fuego, Antrtida and the South Atlantic Islands.

1916 – HIPLITO YRIGOYEN. The radical leader Hiplito Yrigoyen assumes the Presidency of the Nation after winning the first elections held with the Senz Pea law of compulsory and secret suffrage, thus putting an end to electoral fraud and incorporating broad social sectors to political participation.

1935 – LUCIANO PAVAROTTI. The Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti was born in the city of Modena (Emilia-Romaa, Italy), one of the most important opera singers of the 20th century whose voice is considered one of the best in the history of lyrical music.

1959 – NGEL A. LABRUNA. Forward Angel Amadeo Labruna plays his last match at River Plate, in a match with a 3-0 defeat against San Lorenzo at the “Gasmetro de Boedo”. Labruna, who debuted at River in 1939, is the top scorer in the history of the “Millionaire” with 293 goals in 311 games. With 16 goals, he is also the top scorer in the history of the classics with Boca Juniors.









1963 – HILDA LIZARAZU. The singer and songwriter Hilda Lizarazu was born in the Corrientes city of Curuz Cuati, who was part of the rock band Los Twist, at the beginning of the 80s, and Man Ray.

1968 – HUGH JACKMAN. Born in the Australian city of Sydney, actor and film producer Hugh Jackman, who achieved notoriety for his portrayal of the character Wolverine in the “X-Men” movie series.

1973 – JUAN D. PERN. General and former president Juan Domingo Pern assumed the presidency of the Nation for the third time after 18 years of banning after the coup that overthrew him in September 1955.

1980 – SOLEDAD PASTORUTTI. The singer and composer Soledad Pastorutti, a figure in the renewal of the folklore scene in the 1990s, was born in the Santa Fe town of Arequito. She won a Latin Grammy, eleven Carlos Gardel Awards and two Martn Fierro and gold and platinum records. It has sold more than seven million records.

2021 – CULTURAL DIVERSITY. Since 2010, the National Day of Cultural Diversity has been commemorated to promote the coexistence of peoples and respect for their customs and traditions. The celebration replaces the Day of the Race, which has been given since 1917 in commemoration of the arrival of the Genoese navigator Christopher Columbus in America.