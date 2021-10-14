November, between seams | News Valladolid Day

‘Face to face’ by Lorenzo Caprile and Alba Galocha

“The clothes that a character wears in a movie is the first thing that enters your eyes”, considers the model and actress Alba Galocha, who assures that “it puts the viewer in a certain time or tells you immediately how and who that person is ». “That’s right”, agrees the couturier Lorenzo Caprile: “Clothes always prejudge the character.”

TCM offers an interesting talk about the relationship between cinema and fashion entitled Face to face: fashion according to Lorenzo Caprile and Alba Galocha, which will premiere on November 9. The result is a cinematographic catwalk through which interpreters, famous designers of classic Hollywood parade and, above all, legendary costumes, such as the iconic white dress that Marilyn Monroe wears in the famous scene of the respirators of the New York subway in The Temptation. lives upstairs. «It is one of the most copied dresses in history. Every summer I see one, ”admits Caprile.

In addition, the chain dedicates the programming of every Tuesday in November to the relationship between fashion and the seventh art, broadcasting films such as A Single Man, directed by Tom Ford, for many years creative director of Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, Annie Hall by Woody Allen or At the End of the Getaway by Jean-Luc Godard.

“The first major fashion house to try to break into the world of cinema was Chanel in the 1930s. It signed a million-dollar collaboration contract with Metro, but it didn’t work out,” recalls Caprile.

In the 1950s, Christian Dior, Balenciaga and Givenchy had a close relationship with the world of Hollywood. The wardrobe that Audrey Hepburn wore in Breakfast at Diamonds was made by the latter designer. Bonnie and Clyde, directed by Arthur Penn, starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, which also airs on the TCM special, was responsible for the revival of the 1930s style in the mid-1960s.

A month in which fabrics, suits, dresses, accessories and accessories will be the main protagonists of the channel.

The ‘last dance’ of great directors

In the biographies of the filmmakers there are two pieces of information that are essential: the film that opens their filmography and the one that closes it. In them are some of the keys to his entire career.









For Saturdays in November, TCM proposes to the audience a collection of titles linked together by the same circumstance: all of them were the last feature films directed by some of the most important directors in the history of cinema. Thus, viewers will be able to enjoy films such as Sacrifice, by Andrei Tarkovsky; Eyes Wide Shut, the film that Stanley Kubrick could not see premiered; That Dark Object of Desire, by Luis Buñuel or La plot, the last one shot by the suspense magician Alfred Hitchcock.

There are times when a director’s latest film becomes, at the same time, his masterpiece, the best he has ever shot. This happened to Sergio Leone with Once upon a time in America or Krzysztof Kieslowski with Rojo.

In other cases, the first also becomes the last film by a director, something that happened to Charles Laughton with The Night of the Hunter.

A love letter to the viewers

A few words written on a paper and put in an envelope is, in many cases, the beginning of a movie. Stories of love, betrayal, war suspense … Sometimes the key to all of them is in a simple letter.

Every Wednesday in November TCM broadcasts a series of feature films in which letters, messages, writings and letters are the true protagonists.

The Bazaar of Surprises, directed in 1940 by Ernst Lubitsch and starring James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan, and You Have an Email, by Nora Ephron, with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, released in 1989, is the same story: the correspondence, now be it postal or electronic, it is the trigger for a love story.

Some missives buried and found by some Japanese archaeologists help Clint Eastwood to reconstruct one of the bloodiest battles of World War II in Letters from Iwo Jima, while different encrypted writings that arrive at a newsroom may be keys to discovering a dangerous serial killer, as David Fincher recounts in Zodiac.

And in the cinema, as in life, the cards can hold huge surprises. In Letter to Three Wives, by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, three friends receive a message in which he tells them that he is going to elope with the husband of one of them, but without specifying which one.