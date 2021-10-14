“Never feel sorry for being a woman who makes money.” Reese Witherspoon as the inspiration of much

Legally successful and smart – that’s Reese Witherspoon. Always with a big smile, blonde hair on her shoulders and a dynamism that seems to have no limits.

Reese witherspoon it is a reflector of female empowerment. She is the type of woman who infects us with her winning energy.

By: Jessica Moreno

During an episode of Shine On with Reese, the series that he created with the purpose of making the work of women shine in different areas, Reese witherspoon He admitted that his eight-year-old son Tennessee, He asked her to stop working so she could pick him up from school. A comment that moved her almost to tears, but also made her reaffirm her position. “It is important that children see their mothers doing things that make them happy!”





(Photo: Getty Images)



As shown in her show, that joy can be found anywhere and in all forms, that is why she spoke with entrepreneurs, soldiers, confectioners and even singers, a variety of women who show that girl power flourishes in many fields, and she had to be a part of those wonderful stories. And it is that for Reese diversity is key, not only is he in charge of his own films and series, but he created a reading club to promote little-known authors and even founded Draper James, signature clothing and lifestyle products with southern accents.

Also, she is happily married to Jim Toth, She has an elementary school kid who she helps with his homework and loves making TikTok videos with her teens, or spending time with her pets! Not bad for a woman of New Orleans 1.56 cm tall, who was one day told that his chin was so big that he would never succeed in Hollywood.

The future of your empire

Ava, the first daughter of the actress, is about to turn 22 years old. Reese had her at 23 and they almost look like sisters! And although she has no intention of dedicating herself to entertainment, she is very close to her mother. “She is the beautiful woman who taught me the power of love, ambition, and hard work. It inspires me to live each day with gratitude, ”Ava shared on her Instagram account.

Your son Deacon, 17 years old, already took his first steps in music by releasing the single “Long Run” in 2020. And we will have to wait a few years to find out what moves the heart of Tennessee, The smallest of the family!









“Never feel sorry for being a woman who earns money”.

Tired of the routine

“I got tired of making movies where I was the only woman on set. I was tired of receiving scripts in which there was only a poorly written female role and, even so, all the actresses wanted it because there was nothing else, “she revealed to CBS News.

“Rejection is only redirection. Over the years I have lost as many roles as I have gained them, I have learned that perseverance is key and that not all paths are for me”.

And it was her current husband, talent agent Jim Toth, who gave her the brilliant idea to do her own projects. “He said, ‘You read more than anyone I know, why don’t you make tapes of one of those books?’ It hit the target!

Reese has a nose for good stories and a charisma to tell them. It was inevitable to capitalize on that combo. The first book he captured on screen was Gone girl (Lost), from Gillian Flynn, film directed by David Fincher, a 2014 Oscar-nominated thriller starring Rosamund pike and Ben Affleck.

Then he launched Wild (Wild soul), from Cheryl Strayed, which earned her her second Oscar nomination for Best Actress and praise from the writer: “From the beginning I knew that Reese had a feminist mission, but her public image did not match her Wild. During the press tour, people still saw her as the cute blonde girl, but not anymore, that was the beginning of the next stage in her career, ”Cheryl wrote on social media.

