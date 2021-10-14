Netflix: The film with Emma Watson that is not Harry Potter and is ideal to reflect | TRAILER

The weekend has already arrived and with it the opportunity to see a movie as a couple or as a family, especially now that the third wave of covid-19 infections looms in Mexico. In order to carry out this plan, Netflix in one of the best options, as far as streaming is concerned.

In the catalog of the company based in Los Gatos, California, there is a quote that stars Emma Watson, Ezra Miller and Logan Lerman, who is totally removed from what the English actress had done until 2012, which was the year in which it was released, because it is to remember that we know her thanks to the popular saga of Harry Potter.

Emma Watson movie on Netflix

The Perks of Being a Wallflower or “The Advantages of being Invisible” in Mexico is a film directed by Stephen Chbosky, which managed to raise almost 30 million dollars at the box office, and although it is not very renowned, it is a story worth dedicating the 102 minutes duration it has.









It is a story that tells the life of three teenagers who are “strange” and therefore do not fit in the circles of the other boys at school, Charlie (Logan Lerman) falls in love with Sam (Emma Watson) who to his She is once the sister of Patrick (Ezra Miller), and the conflict develops between feelings, passions and also has to do with sexuality and especially homosexuality because Patrick is gay and the issue of “coming out of the closet” is complicated in their relationship.

The soundtrack features titles from bands like The Smiths, New Order, David Bowie, Galaxie 500, among others.

In general, the film had positive reviews reaching a percentage of 86% on a scale of 7.4 / 10, within the Rotten Tomatoes platform.