Little secrets, an ideal thriller for Denzel Washington

Directed and scripted by the filmmaker John Lee Hancock, director of the renowned “A Possible Dream” (2009), “Walt’s Dream” (2013) and “Hunger for Power” (2016), “Little Secrets” hits theaters local after its launch in the United States last January, when it remained available for a month on the HBO Max streaming platform.

In the plot, Washington is Joe “Deke” Deacon, a skilled Kern County Police officer, heading to Los Angeles to conduct a quick gathering of evidence for his job.

There he meets Jim Baxter (Malek), a sergeant from the sheriff’s department, who is in charge of the investigation into a murderer who has the city in suspense and decides to unofficially enlist the help of “Deke” to advance the search. .

However, during the development of that relationship and the case, different and dark episodes from Deacon's past that may affect the investigation begin to come to light, at the same time that the pair set their eyes on Albert Sparma (Leto), a Mysterious employee of a repair shop located in the vicinity of the murder scenes who quickly becomes the main suspect.









The cast of “Little secrets” is completed with Natalie Morales (“The battle of the sexes”); Terry Kinney (“Billions”), Chris Bauer (“Sully: Feat on the Hudson”).