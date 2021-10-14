LeBron James’ SpringHill valued at $ 725 million in new deal

LeBron James’ Hollywood ambitions are turning into a huge financial alley.

James’ entertainment company, SpringHill Co., has secured a private equity investment to fuel the Los Angeles Lakers star’s growth in film, television, video games, consumer products and live events.

SpringHill Co. said Thursday it made a deal for a group led by New York-based RedBird Capital Partners to acquire a significant minority stake in the company, known for shows including “The Shop” on HBO and the recent Warner Bros. movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy”.

Participants in the deal include the owner of the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Sports Group, clothing brand Nike and the maker of “Fortnite,” Epic Games. The deal values ​​Los Angeles-based SpringHill at $ 725 million.

No other financial details of the transaction were disclosed, but people familiar with the terms said the RedBird-led group will own nearly half of the company and contribute nine figures of capital to grow the business, with the potential for more money. ahead. . James, who serves as president and CEO of the company, Maverick Carter, will continue to have a majority stake.

Carter, a longtime friend of James from Akron, Ohio, who has run the star’s businesses for years, said the capital injection will allow SpringHill to produce more of its own content, invest in new intellectual property, and acquire other companies, including Production companies.

“We will be able to fund our own projects,” Carter said on Zoom. “We are going to develop our physical production arm to be able to finance and control the production of the things we make, so when we talk about empowering creators, we can really put creators in control.”

The company expects to exceed $ 100 million in revenue over the next 12 months, according to Carter, on the upside. 67% compared to the last 12 months, when SpringHill generated about $ 60 million in sales.

Last year, Carter and James raised $ 100 million for SpringHill from investors including Sister, Elisabeth Murdoch’s production company, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone, and Guggenheim.

The SpringHill deal is the latest investment by a high-profile production company amid a gold rush for content in the entertainment industry. Media companies have been hungry for content to create streaming services with new shows and movies.

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, the entity behind “Big Little Lies,” received a majority investment from the firm in August of former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs and private equity giant Blackstone, valuing the firm at more of 900 million dollars. Amazon is seeking to acquire James Bond producer Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios for $ 8.45 billion, pending regulatory approval.

“Moonlight” producer A24 and “Dune” studio Legendary Entertainment have been the subject of recent deal speculation.

SpringHill was a perfect fit for RedBird Capital, founded in 2014 by former Goldman Sachs partner Gerry Cardinale, who has known Carter and James for more than a decade.

RedBird is heavily invested in sports and entertainment, with a portfolio that includes investments in YES Network, the regional sports network of the New York Yankees; David Ellison's Skydance Media; and XFL, which he owns with Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson. RedBird is also a shareholder in Fenway Sports Group, which in addition to the Red Sox owns Liverpool Football Club and Fenway Park in Boston. James and Carter became partners at Fenway earlier this year.









SpringHill has been entertaining deal negotiations since at least July, when Information first reported that investors were hanging around. Fenway was in deal negotiations with SpringHill when he brought Cardinale to the table, Carter said. Cardinale quickly saw the potential to develop the SpringHill business and a deal was finalized in just a couple of months.

“The goal is to create a multi-million dollar diversified content and culture company, and I think that puts it in a pretty unique position,” said Cardinale, founder and managing partner of RedBird. “It is not just about capital; it’s about listening to Maverick and LeBron in terms of what they want to build, where they’ve taken the company from a permanent start to today, and then saying what the potential trajectory is. “

The pact is the latest push for SpringHill, which was already one of the best-known of a handful of content companies launched by sports stars.

Golden State Warriors ‘Stephen Curry owns Unanimous Media and Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant co-founded the investment and media company Thirty5 Ventures. Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant presides over Granity Studios, the production company created by the late Lakers great player and Oscar winner.

The RedBird deal opens the door to expand SpringHill’s list of films, shows and documentaries, as well as to develop its brand and consumer products business. It builds on an existing relationship with Nike, who signed a seven-year, $ 90 million endorsement deal with James when he was 18, making him the highest-paid player in the NBA.

Epic will work with SpringHill to create new experiences using the company’s brands. James appeared earlier this year in the popular shooting game “Fortnite.” SpringHill will also be able to work with Fenway to create original content about its teams and venues.

In addition, the agreement raises the possibility of SpringHill working with other companies in the RedBird stable, including XFL and Skydance, known for productions such as the Apple TV + series “Foundation” and the Netflix action film “The Old Guard.”

“The way I invest, I’m always looking at that connectivity with the different companies that I have investments with,” Cardinale said. “He should expect us to build on that across the board.”

SpringHill’s programming includes a reboot of the comedy film “House Party” for the HBO Max streaming service. Last year, the company left its deal with Warner Bros. for a first-look deal with Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures. Universal released the 2015 Amy Schumer comedy “Trainwreck,” in which James played a memorable supporting role.

Carter has high ambitions for SpringHill, seeing its potential as much more than just a vehicle for James’ off-court career.

“We will be able to finance and build our own intellectual property, it is an aspiration, but in the same way that Disney does,” Carter said. “It’s aspirational, it’s arrogant. But the arrogant aspiration is what leads to things being built ”.

