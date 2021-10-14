Friday, October 15, 2021
Khloé Kardashian reveals how she takes care of her mental health

By Sonia Gupta
the promise armenian institute event at ucla

Stefanie keenanGetty Images

Taking advantage of the fact that it has recently been Mental Health Day, Khloé kardashian he has wanted to speak openly about his own. He has done it in an interview for Health in which he has opened up about aspects of his life that he does not talk about as often, such as sor divorce, the real reason you have lost weight or the pressure of being an overly public figure.

And it is that 14 consecutive years of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, added to the more than 189 million of followers she accumulates on Instagram has also negatively affected the businesswoman: “I always try to drown out the noise that doesn’t matter, especially on Instagram, which is a gift and at the same time a curse,” she admits. And it is that on more than one occasion he has had to use the social network to settle controversies about his appearance. “There are days when I feel unbelievably good, but then it goes to waste when I see someone who posts things about how they perceive me or how they think I look. It’s very strange because we know the truth about ourselves. So, what? Why let what someone says affect you? But it does. “




He says that he has dealt with his physical insecurities and that she has even been displaced within her own family. “During the trips I could not buy where my sisters did. The brands indirectly told me that their clothes were not for me because they did not make a dress in my size.”

Your unhealthy relationship with food

Now Khloé follows a healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet in which, she admits, she does not watch what she eats. But years ago his relationship with food was a battle. “I have been an emotional eater for most of my life”, admits Health. He often resorted to miracle diets to correct the binges.

“I’ve tried every diet out there. Remember when Beyoncé did the lemon juice and cayenne pepper thing? I wanted to try it too!” She confesses. “I’ve spent my whole life suffering the yoyo effect, always chasing some fashion. “

Losing weight in a slow and controlled way was what helped

Like Adele during her divorce, Khloé also experienced anxiety at the time, whose relationship with Lamar Odon was especially difficult. Admit that that’s when he first flipped over with exercise. “It’s about mind, body and soul. If I’m not mentally strong, I feel like I can’t physically do what I want to do,” he explains.

He says that it is not always easy, but that consistency with exercise has given him freedom. “At first your body is like dying. But emotionally and mentally, the liberation I have obtained has been worth it.”

And when he’s not at the gym, he says he likes to relax with a book, spend time with the family, or just lay down. “When my daughter goes to bed, I don’t want to be around people. I want to lie in bed and watch TV.”

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta
