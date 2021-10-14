From Anya Taylor-Joy to Kate Winslet, the most talked about looks of the 2021 Emmys

Anya Taylor-Joy

image.png

The actress nominated for her leading role in “The Queen’s Gambit” she wore a Dior Haute Couture set that was undoubtedly reminiscent of Hollywood’s golden age.

Elizabeth olsen

image.png

The actress of “WandaVision” chose a dress from her own clothing brand The Row.

Kaley Cuoco

image.png

The protagonist of “The Flight Attendant” wore a Vera Wang in lime green.

Kate winslet

image.png







Emmy winner for her leading role in the miniseries “Mare of Easttown” chose a black dress with a neckline of Armani.

Jason sudeikis

image.png

One of the big winners of the night thanks to his “Ted Lasso” wore a set Tom ford that in the networks they related to the look of Chris Evans at the 2019 Oscars.

Emma corrin

image.png

Undoubtedly one of the most commented looks on the networks. The actress who played Lady Di in “The Crown” she wore a dress from the Italian firm Miu miu which she paired with a hood and long gloves. In addition to very long nails in black.

Billy porter

image.png

The protagonist of “Pose” appeared in a black outfit that included ruffled wings on the sleeves. In addition, she wore a lot of jewelry: a giant diamond and emerald necklace, bracelets, rings and cuff earrings.