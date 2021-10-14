Fortnite: Operation Sky on Fire in Fortnite: End of Chapter 2? Hours and where to see

Lhe summer season 2021 is coming to an end in Fornite. Season 7, Chapter 2, come to an end on next September 12 with the Operation Heaven on Fire Event, where, as can be seen in the promotional image of the evThen, Slone try to stop the advance of the aliens on the island at last.

“With the secret OI base Stream Complex in the sights of the mothership, Slone has devised a plan to end the invasion once and for all.. You have answered his call, worked as undercover agents for the OI, and now the time has come for you to infiltrate the Army of the Last Reality to end the alien occupation, “explains Epic Games itself.

For it, Epic Games has prepared an event in style on Sunday, September 12, at 10:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time.

End of Gold Bars and Alien Artifacts

The radical change that is coming in Fortnite is also fueled by Epic Games itself, because in its official statement of the event it already let the players see the tremendous script twist that comes ahead:

“Hour to get the bars out and use them up before your stash is reset. Take advantage of Rincn’s Wild Week of Opportunity, starting on September 9 at 4:00 PM CEST. To motivate you a bit, you will have a new legendary quest to reward spending bars and allow you to earn some XP to complete your battle pass.









And speaking of the battle pass: Complete all remaining Spade missions and exchange your Battle Stars for the rewards you like best before Operation Burning Sky begins. The same goes for any kind of alien artifacts. Gather as many as you can and swap them out for the Kymera styles and options you like best.

Any battle star or artifact unused alien at the end of Chapter 2 – Season 7 will be automatically redeemed for rewards and styles. I start with the first rewards to unlock, so if you have a specific one in mind, get hold of it as soon as possible. “

Speculation: End of Chapter 2?

If so far we have focused on explaining the event Operation Sky on Fire, the main leakers and dataminers of Fortnite have gone a step further, attesting that this change of Season will also entail a change of Chapter. Has the end of the island as we know it come?

As happened in the impasse between Chapter 1, Fortnite’s servers are ready to ‘go down’ again, Shiina reported, “for an indeterminate time.”