Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeGamingEve Online is now optimized for the M1 chip and becomes another...
Gaming

Eve Online is now optimized for the M1 chip and becomes another game to consider for Macs

By Sonia Gupta
0
38




The list of games compatible with the Apple Silicon platform It is not short in large part thanks to Rosetta 2. However, when we filter only those games that are optimized for the M1 chip, the amount is reduced to what is available in Apple Arcade and some other title like World of Warcraft.

But today that list is expanding. Eve Online, the well-known online multiplayer space, has launched a new client compatible with macOS that allows install the game fully natively on M1 chips. Until now, Eve Online could only be played on Macs through Wine.

Multiplayer space battles from your Mac with M1 chip

I have done a quick test of a few minutes on my Mac mini with M1 chip and Eve Online runs fine at high resolutions. Loading is fast, and even with other apps open I don’t have to wait too long between phases of the game. When we squeeze the quality and resolution to the maximum, some slowdowns are already noticeable, but every owner of a Mac with an Apple Silicon chip should have no problem enjoying a smooth experience in the game.




Seven native apps to squeeze your new Mac with M1 chip

Players on macOS will be able to play online with Windows players, the compatibility between platforms is complete. And the best thing is that you can play Eve Online for free (there are payment options but they do not interfere with the game, in the style of Fortnite). You can download Eve Online from its official website.


Previous articleHow to download Fortnite on an unsupported Android
Next articleCupid’s Crossbow is now available in the game
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv