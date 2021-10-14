Eve Online is now optimized for the M1 chip and becomes another game to consider for Macs

The list of games compatible with the Apple Silicon platform It is not short in large part thanks to Rosetta 2. However, when we filter only those games that are optimized for the M1 chip, the amount is reduced to what is available in Apple Arcade and some other title like World of Warcraft.

But today that list is expanding. Eve Online, the well-known online multiplayer space, has launched a new client compatible with macOS that allows install the game fully natively on M1 chips. Until now, Eve Online could only be played on Macs through Wine.

Multiplayer space battles from your Mac with M1 chip

I have done a quick test of a few minutes on my Mac mini with M1 chip and Eve Online runs fine at high resolutions. Loading is fast, and even with other apps open I don’t have to wait too long between phases of the game. When we squeeze the quality and resolution to the maximum, some slowdowns are already noticeable, but every owner of a Mac with an Apple Silicon chip should have no problem enjoying a smooth experience in the game.









Players on macOS will be able to play online with Windows players, the compatibility between platforms is complete. And the best thing is that you can play Eve Online for free (there are payment options but they do not interfere with the game, in the style of Fortnite). You can download Eve Online from its official website.