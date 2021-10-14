Epic vs Apple: Apple banned Fortnite from its devices for at least five years

ANDn the biggest and most powerful rudeness of “we’re not going to play anymore and I’ll take the ball because it’s mine”, Apple has informed Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, that Apple has decided to “exercise its discretion to not reinstate Epic account to the developer program for the time being, “due to the results achieved in court in early September.

But… hadn’t that happened yet? Wasn’t Fortnite already out of Apple? Didn’t Epic already cut them with Apple and they had deleted their photos from the face and they had dedicated tweeting phrases with hints? These jokes are precisely to show that between corporations things are not usually that determinative or fast. There are sacred ties in between: they call them “contracts.”

Since this lawsuit began, more than a year ago (happy Anniversary!) Fortnite was removed from the AppStore, which does not mean that it has been erased from devices running iOS. As many memes remind us, the players who enjoyed Fortnite on their tablet are still there … but frozen in Season 3 of Chapter 2. Galactus never arrived for them … nor the bounty hunters from other realities … nor the alien Invasion … nor Neymar Jr.









After the resolution of the court of September 10, the resolution was somewhat ambiguous and bittersweet for Epic Games. In summary, no evidence had been found that Apple was exercising a monopoly, so that accusation would not proceed (it was the main one from Epic), but Apple You can no longer prevent your employees from charging for their services on their own terms.

Also, as Mr. Sweeney well recalled in an email sent to the folks at Apple, Epic paid $ 6 million to Manzanita by court order, and innocently asked “Is there your money, do you return our developer account?”. We already anticipate the answer, Apple prefers not to meet with Epic until they see what their mom says. That is, the District Court of North Carolina.

In short: Fortnite will remain locked from iOS devices until the trial reaches its final resolution. Hadn’t that already happened? Again, it is not that simple. Some guidelines have been given, but there is still a lot of paperwork, appeals, objections and other legal terms that only keep users away from the game. Now the question is, in what Season and Chapter do you think we will find ourselves when the trial is over?