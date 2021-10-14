Billie Eilish: My body, my decision !: Billie Eilish protests against anti-abortion law during concert | Present

Talk about the abortion definitely it’s complicated, and more with the different perspectives and different circumstances that people live, however there are celebrities that has been declared in favor of this, as Billie eilish, who did not hesitate to stop one of his concerts to attack the law.

Billie is known for her big commitment with the social causes and the human rights, for this reason he did not hesitate to openly proclaim himself against anti-abortion law in the state of Texas, USA.





It was during his concert in Austin that interprets it of Bad guy said he is “sick of the old men” that launched this law last month: “I’m so tired of old men, men in general, sorry, but especially old men. Close your mouth on our bodies “said the star.

On stage, the singer assured that she was determined to cancel the concert because of how annoying that situation was, until he reflected on the real responsible and the need to talk about it.

“I have to be honest with you. When you made the law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this damn place for allowing that to happen here. But then I remembered that you are the victims and you deserve everything in the world. We have to tell them to shut the fuck up “he added effusively.

Billie Eilish’s speech was accompanied by signs of insult motivating the audience to join her in her protest: “I am sick of the number of men who say nothing when it comes to women’s rights. If you and your ‘homies’ or ‘bros’ are not talking about abortion laws in Texas, you are probably part of the problem. “.









The singer ended her speech with a forceful: “My body, my decision!”. It should be mentioned that this is not the first time that Billie expresses itself on this subject, since it makes use of his social networks to talk about how much it bothers her that men do not defend the place of women faced with this conflict.