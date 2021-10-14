ALL of Torin’s missions and how to complete them

Among the missions of the Punched Cards of Fortnite Battle Royale for Season 8: Cbico we have the torin missions. This is all you need to know about how to activate them, how to complete them, and the rewards you will get for doing so.

Where is Torin?

You will find Torin slightly northeast of The Cataclysm. There is a house just northeast of the crater, Torin circling around it.

Phase 1 of 5: Enter The Parallel

Aim: 0/1.

0/1. Reward: 20 gold bars, 12,000 Seasonal XP.

To complete this mission, simply look for an entrance to the Parallel.

Stage 2 of 5: Get a Parallel Weapon

Aim: 0/1.

0/1. Reward: 25 gold bars, 14,000 Seasonal XP.

This mission is complete immediately after the previous one. Just look for any of the parallel weapons (rifle or minigun) that are in the numerous chests of El Parallel.

Stage 3 of 5: Deal damage to players with a parallel weapon

Aim: 0/100

0/100 Reward: 30 gold bars, 16,000 Season XP.

This mission is complete getting a parallel gun (you do it for the previous mission) e dealing damage to a player (no monsters or guards of the IO). It can be done in one or more games.









Stage 4 of 5: Eliminate monsters from the cube in The Parallel

Aim: 0/10.

0/10. Reward: 40 gold bars, 18,000 Seasonal XP.

This mission is complete at the same time as the others, inside El Paralelo. Simply eliminate monsters appear and you will complete the challenge quickly.

Stage 5 of 5: Complete an encounter in The Parallel

Aim: 0/1.

0/1. Reward: 70 gold bars, 20,000 Seasonal XP.

To complete this mission you have to enter El Parallel through a crack and defeat all monsters before time runs out. Note that if you enter through the bubble there is no meetingYou can only go through the cracks. Remember that the key is to constantly kill and collect ammo to prevent the rift from retracting.