where to find alien devices and counterattack device

Fortnite Battle Royale has changed its format in regards to weekly missions and challenges. Now, we will have every Wednesday the legendary missions, and the Thursday the missions picas. As part of our guide to completing all legendary missions Season 7: Invasion, we’ll show you how to complete “Collect three alien devices and activate the counterattack device under Current Complex.”, one of the legendary missions of Week 12.

Aim: (0/4).

(0/4). Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

How and where to find alien devices and the counterattack device

To complete this mission you have to start by collecting 3 alien devices. It is about purple orbs, which being close enough, as always, will emit a blue light, signaling your position. Then you will have to go to Basement of Stream Complex and activate a machine. This challenge can be completed in one or more games and in any game mode (other than one of the creative ones), of course.

First, the positions of the alien devices are as follows:

The first devicesis in the biome alien to east of The Cataclysm, the crater in the center of the map. Again, we are looking next to a bush.

The second device is in the biome alien to south-southeast of Complejo Corriente. Look by the bush.









Finally, to find the third device you have to go to highway that leaves to the northwest of Complejo Corriente in the direction of Parque Placentero. There’s a alien biome by the bus stop, the device is there.

Once you’ve interacted with the three dots, tap go find and activate the counterattack device. Go to Stream Complex and enter the basement of the OI through the tunnel under the red barn, which you can see under these lines:

Go inside, turn left twice and open the door before going upstairs to find the counterattack device, which you must activate to complete the mission.

Remember that this is nothing but one of the legendary missions of Week 12. This week we have other difficult missions, but we will help you complete them all, as always.