Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeGamingWhat to do to get the Piranha Peak of season 6 for...
Gaming

What to do to get the Piranha Peak of season 6 for free?

By Vimal Kumar
0
55




As a promotion of Fornite’s Creative mode we can get some free rewards courtesy of Epic Games

It has already become commonplace for Epic Games to give Fornite users, the jewel in the crown, a significant amount of rewards as updates and new video game content occur.

On this occasion, and on the occasion of a new edition of the Creative Caos event, players will be able to obtain two cosmetic items completely free of charge, Piranhas Peak and Pescao Dorao graffiti.

Well, and what should we do to get them … well, take note:




  • Register with your account here.
  • Just by logging in, you will get the graffiti.
  • To get the pickaxe, you must enter Fortnite Creative mode and enter the following island code: 1994-6642-9073.
  • Once you have spent at least 30 minutes within the map that you will access with that key, you will be able to unlock the pickaxe.

It’s that simple, follow these steps and you can enjoy your rewards.

On the other hand, we remember that recently there has been a massive leak of possible skins that will come to the game in the next few dates. You can get all the information here.


Previous articleRihanna is the ‘culprit’ of the most viral photo of the Met Gala that shows how things have changed (for the better)
Next articleKeanu Reeves: the complicated childhood and hard life of the successful actor of The Matrix | Hollywood actors | Celebs | Nnda nnlt Stories | FAME
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv