The day Meryl Streep was the voice of the fight for the female vote

Today the struggles for women’s rights, and equality, continue to exist. Surely since they began, progress has been made, but that does not mean that the path has ended. Throughout history, multiple names and voices have mobilized change. One of the key women in these movements was portrayed in the movie “Suffragette“ (Suffragettes), 2015, by Meryl streep, which tells the story of the women who fought to be able vote in the United Kingdom. That’s why today in CruzArte a story: Emmeline pankhurst, the leader of the suffrage movement.

Start of the fight

Emmeline crane She was born in Manchester in 1858. The political activity of her parents and the education she received in Paris led her to be part of the suffrage movement from the age of 14. Shortly after, she married attorney Richard Pankhurst, who had supported the female vote and accompanied her in her fight. They had been around for about 20 years and, although many recommended that he make her his lover, he wanted to share his life with her.

Emmeline pankhurst

She tried to join the Labor Party but was rejected for being a woman, which led her to create the Women’s Social and Political Union (Unión Social y Política de Mujeres), a suffrage organization formed only by women who had no problems not only fighting politically for the right to vote, but also physically and they confronted the police on several occasions. In the middle of those years Richard died of an ulcer, while she he was on a trip.

Days and nights in the shade

In 1908 it was imprisoned for the first time: tried to enter Parliament to deliver a protest resolution to Prime Minister HH Asquith. The sentence lasted six weeks. A year later, she returned to prison, but this time for beating a police officer with the intention of being arrested. In total, he was in jail seven times before the women’s suffrage.

Emmeline Pankhurst arrested

Of course, women suffragettes were also attacked on multiple occasions, either for their struggle or for politically opposing a political party. At the same time, she suffered internal opposition from suffragettes who did not share her policies, leading to the expulsion of the dissident members. Emmeline pankhurst She was branded an autocrat, she did not deny it, but she defended herself by assuring that there could be no discrepancies in the fight. His pulse did not tremble to drive his own daughter out of the movement.









To combat the incarcerations, the women of the WSPU began hunger strikes. The authorities forced them to eat by force, receiving public disapproval. But other suffrage organizations viewed the hunger strikes as a publicity stunt, and the violent responses of women led by Pankhurst as an obstacle to get the female vote.

Emmeline Pankhurst force-fed during a hunger strike

Your fight for the right to suffrage culminated at the hand of the First World War. In 1918 the I vote for women over 30 years old. They were also allowed to be elected to Parliament. A year later, Nancy Astor became the first to take a seat in the House of Commons. It was not until 1928 that all women over the age of 21 were authorized to cast their vote. Emmeline did not get to see it.

He passed away that same year. The arrests, the fighting, some family events, the fights with her daughters, had weakened her. The press discussed his values, but never doubted his commitment. It was called: “the most notable social agitator of the first part of the twentieth century and the supreme protagonist of the campaign for the electoral emancipation of women“.

The memory

It has been represented on multiple occasions both in cinema and on television. Meryl streep put on his skin in 2015 for the film “Suffragette” (Suffragettes) that tells the story of the struggle for the female vote in the United Kingdom. It is not the first time that she embodies those discussions, both with character and as herself.

Emmeline pankhurst became a symbol. The fight for him female vote it has already concluded, except in Vatican City where they have not yet obtained that right. There is still a long way to go and many struggles for equality to end.

