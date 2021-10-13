Rihanna is the ‘culprit’ of the most viral photo of the Met Gala that shows how things have changed (for the better)

Australian singer Troye Sivan arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

The Met Gala left us with the most varied pictures, from Jennifer López’s cowgirl dress to Rosalía’s Spanish look, but now the most viral photo of the event has just been published, which took place in a bathroom!

The person in charge and protagonist of the photograph is none other than the singer-songwriter and youtuber Troye Sivan who, at one point, went to the bathroom to urinate. He was dressed in a long, fitted, totally black dress, a total black look that, normatively, would be considered a woman.

Luckily, gender roles are increasingly blurring and the “gender fluid” abounds among open-minded celebrities and this is the case with Troye. She chose the low-cut black dress from designer Rick Owens and paired it with platforms, a leather bicep bracelet and a tote bag with a handle.

In the photograph Troye Sivan appears peeing standing up, in the male urinal, with the skirt of the dress rolled up at the front. Without a doubt it is a photograph that, in addition to being taken spontaneously and without Sivan expecting it at the time, says a lot about how things are changing, for the better with regard to the inclusion of all kinds of identities.









GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post not available due to your privacy preferences

Personal identities are not associated with clothing, clothing should be genderless. A garment is not “for a boy or a girl” but for both, that each one chooses the style that best allows them to express their identity. Steps like this, with the exposure of Sivan and other celebrities, normalize what should already have been normal.

But there is more, Do you know who is responsible for this image to exist? Well, it’s none other than Rihanna! The bad girl of pop saw Troye in the bathroom and could not help but tell Tom Daley to take this photo that he just posted on social networks.

“Rihanna told Tom to take this picture of me peeing,” Sivan writes on his social network. The snapshot in question has more than a million “likes” in just 24 hours and it has been revitalized and users love it.

Read more

It should be remembered that Tom Daley is the Olympic jumper who won gold in the recent Olympics in Tokyo 2021, who is openly homosexual and who gave a wonderful speech upon receiving said medal about how proud he is to be a gay, free and successful boy in the world of sport since, precisely that world, suffers a lot from the taboo when it comes to coming out of the closet.

It is great that three famous people come together to take this photograph which, in addition, is not a pose or anything prepared, but rather squanders the naturalness of an everyday moment and, in fact, it would not be “funny” if it weren’t for the fluid genre of the fantastic outfit from Troye. What has been said, giving visibility to all kinds of identities helps young people to make decisions and change things and that clothing should not have gender.