Natalie Portman talks about her exposure in the Star Wars era and the excitement generated by the fight of the new generation

Natalie Portman was born in Jerusalem in 1984. She is an Israeli actress, director, film producer and psychologist who is a citizen of the United States. In 1999, while working on the filming of Star wars, entered Harvard University for a degree in psychology and obtained his bachelor’s degree in 2003.

Portman acted in the first three episodes of George Lucas’s Star Wars. She was hired in 1997 for these three films. He shot the first episode at the age of 16, in 1997; the second, at age 19, during the summer of 2000 and the third at age 22 at Fox studios in Australia. His role in this new trilogy was that of the queen and later senator Padmé Amidala, wife, secret of Anakin Skywalker and mother of Luke and Leia.

TO Natalie Portman the fact that she was one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood never went to her head. That is why she says: “I am aware of the privilege it entails. Unfortunately, that consideration is something that weighs heavily on the way women are valued.”

In dialogue with the magazine Telva, the star of Star wars He commented: “I learned to be an actress working. If I have missed something? I suppose having an anonymous adolescence. But it was before social networks. Young people today are much more exposed than me.”

Always restless Natalie PortmanThis year he has set up his own production company; Before that, she published a book of fables for children, and now she is once again playing a role that she knows well, that of Miss Dior, as an ambassador for the iconic perfume, which is now reinvented and which she defines as “romantic and sensual”.









Image: AlohaCriticón

When asked if there is a real change in the film industry for this generation, Natalie Portman responds: “It is a very inspiring generation, with a real commitment to justice and equality that excites me. In Hollywood there were many things that we took for granted. It seemed normal to us that in a shoot we were five women in a team of 100 people. How did we not realize that something was wrong? As for harassment, before it was not talked about, it was kept secret. Now I am seeing a change in the industry. This generation will have a very different experience ”.