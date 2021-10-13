Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Natalie Portman talks about her exposure in the Star Wars era and the excitement generated by the fight of the new generation

By Hasan Sheikh
Natalie Portman was born in Jerusalem in 1984. She is an Israeli actress, director, film producer and psychologist who is a citizen of the United States. In 1999, while working on the filming of Star wars, entered Harvard University for a degree in psychology and obtained his bachelor’s degree in 2003.

Portman acted in the first three episodes of George Lucas’s Star Wars. She was hired in 1997 for these three films. He shot the first episode at the age of 16, in 1997; the second, at age 19, during the summer of 2000 and the third at age 22 at Fox studios in Australia. His role in this new trilogy was that of the queen and later senator Padmé Amidala, wife, secret of Anakin Skywalker and mother of Luke and Leia.


