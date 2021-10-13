The covid has paralyzed all of our lives, and therefore has caused many of the planned releases to be delayed. At the end of this year, we will finally have,highly anticipated movie premieres like ‘Dune’, ‘No Time to Die’ and ‘West Side Story’. But this is not all! There are still a few movies left before the end of the year.

By 2022, sequels to well-known sagas or powerful releases from Marvel and DC will arrive. Animation from Pixar, action like the highly anticipated installment of Mission Impossible, horror from iconic sagas like Scream, a comedy from Sandra Bullock... The fact that so many delays have accumulated may mean that next year is one of the ones with the most visits to theaters. And we don’t forget the platforms, either.

Both in movie theaters and on streaming platforms such as Netflix, a year awaits us Many, many premieres! Here’s a list of the movie premieres most anticipated by viewers, so stay tuned and take note!

Most Anticipated Movie Releases of 2022

355 – Premiere January 5

The year will begin with a meeting of international secret agents. Written by Theresa Rebeck and Simon Kinberg and directed by himself, the story is set in motion when a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of mercenaries. Cruz, Kruger, Chastain, Nyong’o and Bingbing they will pass through Paris, Morocco or Shanghai.

Scream – Premiere January 14

The story reflects a woman who decides to return to her hometown to try to understand who is committing a series of murders. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett take the testimony of Wes Craven.

King Richard – Premiere January 21

The actor Will Smith plays the father of Venus and Serena Williams. A biopic that will review how Richard Williams turned his daughters into two celebrities in the world of tennis.

Nightmare Alley – Premiere January 28

Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara They coincide seven years after ‘Carol’ with Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman and Richard Jenkins among others. Guillermo del Toro will direct the film.

Morbius – Premiere January 28

Daniel Espinosa is in charge of the story that is set in the Spider-Man universe and centered on one of his most iconic villains, Morbius. Jared Leto He will play the role of this vampire in this horror movie.

Death on the Nile – Premiere February 11

Kenneth branagh returns with a remake of another Agatha Christie classic. The filmmaker becomes the detective Hercule Poirot again to discover on another trip, now on a river boat, who is the suspect in the murder of an American aristocrat.

Uncharted – Released February 18

Beyond being Spidey, there are many who want to see Tom holland develop skills in adapting the popular video game franchise. Also, the actors Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas they also accompany him in this movie.

Tammy Faye’s Eyes – Premiere February 25

TO Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield it is difficult to recognize them as telepreachers Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker. The film will review the dazzling rise and subsequent descent into hell of the couple.

The Batman – Released March 4

Without a doubt, this film is one of the most anticipated releases since its release was announced. In March we can enjoy Robert Pattinson in the skin of Batman.

Red – Premiere March 11

This movie is the new story of the Hulk-like film within the Slate Company. Domee Shi, director of ‘Bao’, brings us this plot about a teenager who transforms into a red panda and graned every time she gets more excited than necessary.

Downton Abbey 2 – Released March 18

In addition to the six seasons of the series and the 2019 film, the Crawley family he has a lot to tell us. Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West they join the cast of the first.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Released March 25

Marvel’s story is once again directed by Sam Raimi. What will the second part of this wonderful saga be about? At the moment what we know is that Benedict Cumberbatch will once again be accompanied by Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor… And Elisabeth Olsen.

Bullet train – Premiere April 8

Anything that has yet to be released Brad Pitt always arouses curiosity. David leitch directs the actor in addition to Sandra Bullock, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman and many more in an action plot.

Sonic the Movie (Part 2) – Released April 8

The first part of the film was a great success and was very well received by the public. Therefore, in this second part, the hedgehog returns with triple the adventures. Without a doubt, Sonic 2 is one of the most anticipated movie premieres of the year.









The Northman – Premiere April 13

The third feature film of Robert Eggers after ‘The Witch’ and ‘The Lighthouse’. Kidman and Skarsgaard They meet again in cinema and working with Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke and Björk among others. Together they will bring an adventure drama set in 10th century Iceland. The film comes with a high dose of violence.

Lost City of D – Premiere April 13

2022 will give us back the comic streak of Bullock. Now accompanied by Channig Tatum, the actress will bring a romantic comedy in which she plays a novelist who is involved in an adventure with the model on the cover of her latest novel.

Thor: Love and Thunder – Premiere May 6

The fourth installment about the God of Thunder includes Lady Thor as a companion, a character that will play Natalie Portman.

Top Gun: Maverick – Released May 27

When we see it, three years will have passed since the first scheduled date. Since the trailer came out, it is one of the most anticipated films by the public. Thirty years after the first part, Tom cruise resumes the flight of the role that led him to fame.

Jurassic World: Dominion – Released June 10

The third film in the saga will feature one of the most anticipated moments by its audience: The meeting of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard they will also return to the load in this third chapter.

Lightyear – Premiere June 17

The film will tell us the story of the man who gave rise to the doll. Chris Evans will be the one who voices the protagonist of the film.

Minions: Gru’s Origin – Premiere July 1

Next year we can see a part of that favorite villain who leads a band of yellow puppets that go in bibs and emit sounds as a form of communication.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Premiere July 8

Making a sequel without T’Challa after Chadwick Boseman’s death was going to be tough. What better name for the second part than ‘Wakanda Forever’?

Fantastic Beasts 3 – Premiere July 15

The Harry Potter universe has an appointment in 2022. Mads mikkelsen add a villain to his career by replacing Depp as the new Grindewald. Fantastic Beasts 3 is one of the most anticipated movie premieres.

Indiana Jones 5 – Released July 29

James Mangold is in charge of bringing the fifth adventure starring Indy. Do you want to know what Ford has prepared for the new installment of the saga?

Black Adam – Premiere July 29

Next year we will have The Rock in one of DC, specifically ‘Black Adam’ under the command of Jaume Collet-Serra, who has already directed the actor this year in ‘Jungle Cruise’.

Super Mario Bross: The Movie – Released August 12

Illumination Entertainment is responsible for producing the film based on the video game franchise Super Mario Bros from Nintendo.

Mission Impossible 7 – Premiere September 30

The seventh installment of the famous saga of Mission Impossible It is undoubtedly another of the most anticipated movie premieres of the year 2022 and will arrive, with all the cast that you know, plus some additions such as Hayley Atwell or Pom Klementieff, at the end of May.

The Flash – Premiere November 4

The story with Ezra Miller as the absolute protagonist is directed by Daniel Muschietti, and will also feature Kiersey Clemons, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle and Maribel Verdú.

Avatar 2 – Released December 16

13 years later we returned to Pandora and 3D. And if that weren’t enough, there are still 3 more movies left. Avatar 2 is one of the most anticipated movie premieres in cinema, where Kate Winslet and Oona Chaplin se join the cast.