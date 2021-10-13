Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeCelebrityMet Gala 2021: Rihanna unleashes a new trend at the After Party
Celebrity

Met Gala 2021: Rihanna unleashes a new trend at the After Party

By Arjun Sethi
0
33




After closing the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021 with a black dress by Balenciaga, Rihanna went from exaggerated volume to a slimmer silhouette for the after party. Let us remember that it is about a woman who comes to life at night; her post-party look we knew was going to be shocking.

Rih and A $ AP Rocky make their Met Gala debut as a couple coordinating black crystals and mega crystals.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

On Davide, the bad girl gave a lesson in the sexy and cozy glamor she knows how to do. In a black T-shirt and sheer skirt with delicate stones, Rihanna wore a demure and seductive outfit. With crystals – the theme of the night – and sparkling tassels, it was all texture, compared to her structured silhouette of Balenciaga.

The hostess of the After Party in action

Gotham / Getty Images.

Underwear exposed – shout out to nude dress fans Zoë Kravitz and Kendall jenner– was one of the most outrageous headlines on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021. At the after party in 2014, Rihanna wore a slip dress golden of Stella mccartney revealing a chain on the lower back; and a year later he changed his gigantic sewing from Guo Pei for a look inspired by the lingerie of Maison margiela, with a babydoll transparent.




RihannaPhoto: Ray Tamarra
RihannaPhoto: Dave Kotinsky

The intimate ensemble of this year’s party is not surprising; Rihanna has to get ready for the show Savage X Fenty. But you just have to see how the influencer’s t-shirt and the diamonds turn into the most chic way to dress up for a party this season.

Everyone will be wearing black shirts and diamonds in the holiday season.

Photo: Gotham / Getty Images

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.uk.co


Previous articleAnna Kendrick (‘Pitching Note 3’): “We still look at each other without believing we’re here again” – Movie News
Next articleFortnite: What? Players want a Gordon Ramsay skin in the game
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv