Jennifer Lawrence is the highest paid actress in Hollywood – Para Ti Magazine

The Oscar winner became one of the most sought-after actresses, along with established celebrities, such as Julia Roberts. Although she has been at the top of the most sought after years for years, her last job for the streaming platform featured a juicy contract that positioned her better than ever, raising the bar for future contracts.

Jennifer Lawrence becomes the highest-paid actress in Hollywood for his new job for Netflix, which will be released at the end of the year: Don´t Look Up, which stars alongside a great cast, among whom is Leonardo Di Caprio.

One of the scenes from Don ´t look up. Photo: IG

Apparently, the duo will charge for this production a cachet that rises $ 55 million between the two: 30 for the protagonist of Titanic and 25 for the actress of The Hunger Games, a sum that makes her the first woman to appear on the list of the best payments, followed by Julia Roberts. The top spots are held by Daniel Craig and Dwayne Johnson.









On the other hand, Lawrence was also recently confirmed to star in Paolo Sorrentino’s next film, in which he will charge a similar amount, which is around lyou 20 million dollars. It’s about the Sue Menger biopic, a talent agent for many filmmakers and actors in the New Hollywood generation from the 60s, 70s and early 80s.