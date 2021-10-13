Hearthstone Mercenaries, the new free-to-play mode, is now available

Great news for the entire Hearthstone gaming community is that Mercenaries, the new free-to-play mode for Blizzard’s hit digital card game, is now available and offers its players a new way to play in its vibrant universe.

Something that strikes us as rather curious is that by combining the depth of RPG-style tactical combat with a progression system that rewards in the long run, Mercenaries focuses on the most iconic characters in Hearthstone, encouraging players to collect, improve and Equip your favorite heroes or villains and lead them in epic high-stakes battles.

In Mercenaries mode, players will form groups of six heroes from their collection and undertake single player missions, these adventures are a series of randomly generated battles that culminate in a duel against a powerful boss.

All heroes on the team will earn experience after each victory; their power will increase and new abilities will be unlocked as they level up. After completing a mission, players will earn a Treasure Compendium including Mercenary Coins, which they can use to craft additional heroes or upgrade existing ones.









The Mercenary Heroes Collection, which includes over 50 at launch, is designed for players to creatively team up and discover countless powerful synergies. They can also take their elite teams to the battle pit, where they can face off against other players, earn experience, achievements, and other rewards.

According to Mike Ybarra, Co-Director of Blizzard Entertainment: “Mercenaries provides an experience that seems completely new, but incorporates the fundamental spirit of Hearthstone.”

“The team has launched a new chapter for Hearthstone that captures its unique spirit with a fresh mode filled with strategic depth. It fills me with excitement to see what kinds of strategies our players around the world will build.”

Those starting their journey will earn the first eight mercenary heroes just for completing the prologue and introductory missions. The rest can be obtained by playing the campaign or with rewards from the game itself.

Starting today, players will be able to purchase Mercenary packs for 100 gold each, or purchase packs of different sizes of packs from the Battle.net Store.

Mercenary Packs contain five Mercenary items, including Mercenary Cards, Portraits, or Coins, which can be used to craft or upgrade Mercenaries. Each Mercenary Pack includes at least one Rare Mercenary or better.