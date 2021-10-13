Hearthstone had 23.5 million active players in 2020

Did you think Hearthstone was dead? The game still has a massive number of players six years after its release

The Hearthstone figures have been revealed and show that 2020 was a gigantic year for the card game. It is common to hear that old games die quickly, but a title like this shows that this is not always the case. The game has had 23,539,539 active players in all of the past year. Not only this, but 43.90 billion spells have been cast and 291 million arena games played. With all this, twelve major patches and thirteen card balancing updates, the last year was a very rich one for the Blizzard property.

Among all the games Blizzard currently has, Hearthstone (along with World of Warcraft) may be the most profitable. Despite requiring less budget than something like Heroes of the Storm, the experience is constantly updated and the number of players has remained consistent. 2020 was a fascinating year for Blizzard, as Demon Hunter was introduced as the tenth class in the game. For the first time, a new class was introduced. A broken, broken class that had to be balanced several times to prevent it from breaking the game in two.









The future of Hearthstone looks pretty rosy. With a large number of players who will keep coming back even if they hate the new expansions and the budget to keep making content, this title will continue to be popular for a long time to come.

Blizzcon will take place in a few days and one of the leaks claims that a new Hearthstone expansion will be revealed here. Other leaks have shared that this could have to do with the horde, so the possibility of linking it to WoW is there. It is a matter of seeing what they have in mind.