Fortnite: High Flying Wild Week Now Available: Details and Features

During the day yesterday began in Fortnite: Battle Royale the second wild week of the current Season 7: Invasin of Chapter 2. On this occasion the week receives the title of High flights and then you we have more detail all the information and active features for the next few days.

Wild Week of High Flights in Fortnite; dates and characteristics

The second wild week of Fortnite in Season 7, which is titled High flights, began to be available from this Thursday August 26, 2021 and of course it is expected that this week is active until next Thursday 4th of September. That is, its characteristics will be active for a total of 7 days. Epic Games has already confirmed that there will be a new themed Wild Week every week, every Thursday, until Season 7 ends.

The IO has turned the island upside down and these are the main features active in-game during High Flying Wild Week:

Use the parachute when you feel like it thanks to the portable cracks , returning from the chamber.

, returning from the chamber. Bounce your enemies with trampolines , which also return from the chamber.

, which also return from the chamber. Ascend to the moment with launch pads , which now abound more.

, which now abound more. There are more merchants offering crack generation services.

In this particular Wild Week, Epic reminds us that they also include a chain of legendary missions related to the theme of the week, which consist of dealing damage right after using the hang glider. So you can seize the opportunity to earn additional XP easily.









What are the Wild Weeks of Fortnite?

The invasion is reaching a tipping point as new tactics are deployed each week to turn the tables.

Since the beginning of May 2021 Epic Games integrated a new dynamics in Fortnite Battle Royale dubbed the Wild Weeks. Basically, under this premise, Fortnite receives each calendar week a new unique game dynamics for all players in which different things are mixed to make users feel rethink your combat strategies. These weeks are scheduled, in principle, to start every Thursday and last exactly seven days (although it seems that Epic Games plans to activate them only in the final stretch of a Season).

