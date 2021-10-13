Fornite suspends influencer for attacking LGBTQI + community – Noticieros Televisa

Fortnite, the famous video game of Epic games, sanctioned an influencer during the special event Rainbow royale since he attacked the LGBTIQ + community.

In the event Rainbow Royale, Focusing on the LGBTIQ + environment, the influencer said he was not an enthusiastic fan of this type of action, which made many of his followers uncomfortable.

He added that both the event and the members of the community were “something unnatural”, which is why his statements were marked as hate speech.

Among other participants, such as Ben walker of Top5Gaming, it was highlighted that this influencer had shown other violent behaviors against homosexual people, saying “qheck the fags, all my homies hate LGBT people. “









Although Epic games did not give any testimony to the respect, the maps that this young man created and had been promoted in his Cosmic Summer Event they were suspended.

The membership that this young man had, corresponding to the suppor-A-Creator, was also canceled, so he had to publicly apologize for it.

“I’m sorry for what I said about the Rainbow Royale and the LGBTQ community (…) The reason I did it was because it is against my religion and the way I grew up… “I still have a lot to learn and correct and I hope they give me a second chance as all people deserve,” he posted on his Twitter account.

With information from Tierra Gamer