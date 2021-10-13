Dwayne Johnson deepened his conflict with Vin Diesel: “We are philosophically different”

The actor Dwayne johnson spoke for the first time publicly about his conflict with Vin Diesel which led to his abrupt departure from the “Fast and Furious” saga.

In an interview with Vanity fair, “La Roca” referred to the differences they faced and assured that “we are philosophically two different people and we approach the movie business in different ways. “

The dispute began in the middle of the last decade after the premiere of the seventh film in the saga and while the spin-off was being prepared “Hobbs & Shaw” which finally debuted in 2019. The tension between the two was such that Johnson only agreed to return in the eighth installment if he did not share scenes with Diesel.

A week before the end of filming, the former wrestler downloaded himself to his Instagram account where he called his partner a “sweet butt” (“candy ass”, a phrase patented during his time as “The Rock”), although he later deleted the post.

Years later, the actor assures that "that was not one of my best days, I should not have shared it because it does not go with me. I like to deal with shit away from the public."









However, he maintains his insult to Diesel: “A sweet butt is something you don’t want to be. The best way to describe it is: life is so much easier when you’re not full of shit. And a sweet ass is full of shit“.

Peace attempt

After the premiere of “The Fate of the Furious” in 2017, the fight between the two stars was already publicly known and the departure of “The Rock” from the franchise was a fact. Despite this, the actors tried to remedy the situation in a meeting “which I would not exactly call something peaceful.”

“I would call it a clarity meeting. We had a very good conversation in my dressing room, where I realized that we are from two different spectra, so we agreed to leave everything there, “detailed Johnson.

In that sense, he stressed that “we are philosophically two different people who approach the cinema in two different ways.”