Chris Hemsworth and Bridgerton Extraction Top Netflix’s Most Viewed Charts – EzAnime.net

Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, which premiered on Netflix during the nationwide shutdown last year, has become the most-watched movie on the platform. The American streaming giant recently released data on its most-watched movies and shows.

While Extraction, which also starred Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, made use of its obvious connection to India to top the audience charts, Bridgerton’s first season has earned the honor of shows.

A staggering 82 million subscribers tuned in to Netflix for Bridgerton within 28 days of the show’s premiere. Fantasy series The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, came in second, while French show Lupine rounded out the top three with 76 million subscribers on their kitty.

According to Netflix data, 99 million subscribers watched Extraction within 28 days of its launch. Bird Box, an apocalyptic thriller, ranked second on the list of most viewed movies, followed by Spenser Confidential in third place.

Netflix counts subscribers who watch the first two minutes of content as a ‘view’. To balance things out, the streaming giant has also revealed total viewership hours for its top 10 original series and movies.









Netflix subscribers spent 282 million hours watching Bird Box in the first 28 days, while Extraction took second place with 231 million hours.

Bridgerton, with 625 million viewing hours in the first four weeks, also topped this list. Viewers spent an average of 7 hours and 37 minutes watching the show, which lasted 8 hours and 10 minutes during its first season.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos told Variety that talent should get its due, and he believed the company was doing just that.

Speaking of Bridgerton, Sarandos said that if they hadn’t made the deal with producer Shonda Rhimes, the show would have aired elsewhere. He added that talent must be respected and competitively compensated.

Netflix has already green-lit sequels to all of its big-name shows, it announced during its recent worldwide fan event, Tudum. Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton, The Old Guard, Army of the Dead, You, and Extraction are getting sequels.

