Camila Cabello enjoyed a day at the beach, Nicky, Kathy and Paris Hilton attended a family event: celebrities in a click

Camila Cabello took advantage of the high temperatures in Miami and enjoyed a day at the beach. There he cooled off in the sea, sunbathed and rested on a deck chair. She wore a yellow bikini (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Fun night. Rita Ora went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in New York and set a trend with her look: she wore high-waisted blue pants with black sequin details on the sides, and she combined it with a top of the same design, and chain sleeves.

Olivia Palermo walked through the streets of New York and set a trend with her look: she wore an oversized white shirt, a long black leather skirt and yellow shoes

Romantic outing. Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid went to eat at an exclusive New York restaurant and were photographed as they left the premises. The singer wore a set of jean while her partner opted for gray pants and shirt and a green jacket

Bella Hadid took a Pilates class at a private gym in New York’s West Village, then took the opportunity to do some shopping. She was photographed while walking down the street. She wore a sporty set of black leggings and a red top that she combined with her sneakers

Selena Gomez went to lunch at the exclusive Catus Taqueria restaurant in Los Angeles. To do this, he wore a comfortable look: black pants and gray jumpsuit

Emily Ratajkowski walked with her baby through the streets of New York. She was also accompanied by a group of friends. He wore camouflage pants, a transparent animal print shirt and a cap

Family event. Like every year, the Paris sisters, Nicky Hilton were accompanied by their mother Kathy Hilton to the annual Christmas event that they celebrate in September. They were photographed when they arrived at The Abbey complex in West Hollywood

Sara Sampaio greeted the press who found her as she was leaving a training class at a Los Angeles gym. The model wore a sporty set of long pink leggings and a black top that she combined with her sneakers. He also wore sunglasses, a jacket in his hands, and a brown wallet.

Katie Holmes was photographed during a walk through the streets of New York and while doing a show of gestures with her face. The actress wore a jean, a blue sweater, a striped wallet, sunglasses and her mask over the pear (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:









Exclusive Videos: Facu Mazzei dislocated his shoulder at ShowMatch and had to be transported by ambulance

The doll she was denied, the tractor she learned to drive with, the bond with her father: 47 little known facts about Elizabeth Vernaci

“Jaguar”, the series about the hunt for Nazis in Spain in the 60s

What series and movies to watch in the last weekend of September

The hit “The Squid Game” and 5 other Korean horror series to watch this weekend