Amanda Lee, Sommer Ray and Yanet García

















How do you decide who has the best results based on a life of sport, strict diets and full dedication to shaping the body? With them and with other similar walls, Instagram is delighted, since these women – just as he does Cristiano Ronaldo, the most followed personality in the RRSS, in part because of their healthy style and the model that they hoard endless traffic every day on the famous social network and they do it not only to observe their progress and spectacular results, not in vain are some of humanity’s best molded bodies, but also for their routines and advice. A) Yes, Amanda Lee, Sommer Ray, Yanet García or Julia Gilas, among others, they speak without censorship.









Beyond knowing these and other divas for their anatomy and in some cases their eccentricities, The truth is that fitness celebrities are models of a new paradigm that has in the well-known RRSS its maximum exponent of media diffusion, so that it is easy to perceive that all these beauties compete every day for the favor of the fervent and fervent admirers and admirers of their respective lifestyles.

What is particularly captivating about these three influencers from the United States is that they have managed, from the fixation on a healthy lifestyle, to be a global trend on a daily basis in USA and Latin America, even for the rest of the great celebrities of the world of show business and entertainment. Without going any further, Amanda Lee is the personal trainer of Kim kardashian, while Ray, Yanet and Gilas are followed by millions of fans around the world.

In addition to their spectacular poses and all their practical advice to get to have a body as spectacular as they are, these divas are usually on the lips of an incessant debate about who has achieved the best result among them, who is the most beautiful, who has the best body … For all this, Instagram has pointed to these and many others -read Jen Selter– like some of his great divas and centers of attention with which he does not have any type of censorship; in fact, rather the opposite: they are the salt and pepper of the well-known platform. Judge for yourself which is the best wall among the great divas of the world. fitness. Maybe it’s not an exaggeration to talk about more likes than Cristiano Ronaldo -the TOP Instagram- among all; it is not for less.