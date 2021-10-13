All the heroes of Hearthstone Battlegrounds – Video Game News

From Hearthstone Assuming the autobattler genre is available to everyone.

Battlefields, released in 2019, is an eight-player game mode that takes on the fundamentals of games like Team fighting tactics and Dota Underlords but add a fun and familiar Hearthstone turn.

Battlefields has 65 different heroes (or bosses). Each has their own unique Hero Power that changes the pace of the gameplay. They synergize with minions, allowing players to recruit, fight, and strategize against their opponents.

Once a match begins, players will be presented with a selection of heroes. Here are all the heroes available in Hearthstone Battlegrounds.









Heroes

AF Kay

Passive Hero Power: Skip the first two turns. Start with two minions from level three from Tavern.

Al’Akir

Passive Hero Power: Beginning of Combat: Give your minion Windfury, Divine Shield, and Taunt to your leftmost minion.

Alexstrasza

Passive Hero Power: After upgrading Bob’s Tavern to tavern level five, discover two dragons.

Aranna Starseeker

Passive Hero Power: After upgrading five times, Bob always has seven minions.

Arch villain Rafaam

Hero Power: In the next fight, add a simple copy of the first minion you kill to your hand.

C’Thun

Hero Power: At end of turn, give a friendly minion + 1 / + 1. Repeat (time, times). (Updates after each use).

Captain Eudora

Hero Power: Dig for a golden minion. (Five excavations remain).

Captain Hook Fang

Hero Power: Eliminate a friendly minion. Choose one of the two from a lower tavern level to keep.

Chenvaala

Passive Hero Power: After playing three elementals, reduce the cost of upgrading Bob’s Tavern by (3).

Dancin ‘Deryl

Passive Hero Power: After selling a minion, randomly give a minion in Bob’s Tavern + 1 / + 1 twice.

Deathspeaker Blackthorn

Passive Hero Power: After upgrading Bob’s Tavern, get two Blood Gems.

To the death

Passive Hero Power: All minions have +2 Attack.

Dinotamer Brann

Passive Hero Power: After purchasing five Battlecry minions, add Brann Bronzebeard to your hand (once per game)

Edwin VanCleef

Hero Power: Give a minion + 2 / + 1 for each minion purchased this turn.

Elise Star Finder

Hero Power: Grants +4 Health to a random friendly minion.

Forest Guardian Omu

Passive Hero Power: After upgrading Bob’s Tavern, get two gold this turn only.

Fungalmancer Flurgl

Passive Hero Power: After selling a murloc, add a random murloc to Bob’s Tavern.

Galakrond

Hero Power – Choose a minion in Bob’s Tavern. Discover a higher-level minion to replace him.

Galewing

Hero Power – choose a flight path. Complete it to get a bonus.

George the fallen

Hero Power: Grants a friendly minion a divine shield.

Greybough

Passive Hero Power: Grants + 1 / + 2 and Taunt to minions you summon during combat.

Guff Runetotem

Hero Power: Give a friendly minion at each tavern level + 1 / + 1.

Illidan Stormrage

Passive Hero Power: Beginning of Combat: Your left and right minions gain +2 Attack and Immediate Attack.

Infinite Toki

Hero Power: Refresh: Bob’s Tavern. Includes a minion from a higher tavern level.

Jandice barov

Hero Power: Trade a friendly non-gold minion for a random one at Bob’s Tavern.

Kael’thas Sunstrider

Passive Hero Power: Every third minion you buy gains + 2 / + 2.

King Mukla

Hero Power: Get two bananas. At the end of your turn, give one to everyone else.

Kurtrus ashfallen

Passive Hero Power: Buy three minions in one turn to give them + 2 / + 2 and progress through this.

Lich Baz’hial

Hero Power: Take two damage and add a gold coin to your hand.

Mr Barov

Hero Power – Guess which player will win their next fight. If they win, get three coins.

Lord Jaraxxus

Hero Power: Give your demons + 1 / + 1.

Maiev Shadowsong

Hero Power: Create a minion in Bob’s Tavern Dormant. After three turns, get it with + 1 / + 1.

Malygos

Hero Power: Replace a minion with a random one of the same tavern level.

Millicent Mana Storm

Passive Hero Power: Minions cost two. Upgrading costs two gold. Tavern tiers cost (1) more.

Millicent Mana Storm

Passive Hero Power: Mechs in Bob’s Tavern have + 1 / + 1.

Mr. Bigglesworth

Passive Hero Power: When a player dies, they discover a minion of their gang. Maintains enchantments.

Mutanus the Devourer

Hero Power: Eliminate a friendly minion. He spits his stats on another. Get a gold.

N’Zoth

Passive Hero Power – Start the game with a 2/2 fish that gains all your deadly breaths in combat.

Nozdormu

Passive Hero Power: Your first upgrade each turn costs (0).

Overlord Saurfang

Hero Power: Give + attack to the next minion you buy this turn. (Improves every turn).

Patches the pirate

Hero Power: Get a pirate. After purchasing a pirate, your next Hero Power costs (1) less.

Patchwerk

Passive Hero Power – Starts at 55 Health instead of 40.

Pyramad

Hero Power: Grants a random friendly minion +4 health.

Queen Wagtoggle

Hero Power: Give a friendly minion of each minion type + 1 / + 1.

Ragnaros the fire lord

Passive Hero Power: After killing 25 enemy minions, gain Sulfuras.

Rakarnishu

Hero Power: Give a friendly minion stats equal to your tavern level.

Reno Jackson

Hero Power: Turn a friendly minion gold. (Once per game).

Shudderwock

Passive Hero Power: Every third Battlecry triggers an extra time.

Silas Black Moon

Passive Hero Power – Darkmoon Tickets are in the Tavern. Get three to discover a minion on your tavern level.

Sindragosa

Hero Power – Freeze a minion in Bob’s Tavern. Frozen minions get + 2 / + 1 each turn.

Sir Finley Mrrgglton

Passive Hero Power: Mechs in Bob’s Tavern have + 1 / + 1.

Skycap’n Kragg

Hero Power: Earn gold this turn. Increase each turn. (Once per game).

Tess Greymane

Hero Power: Refresh Bob’s tavern with your last opponent’s gang.

The curator

Passive Hero Power: Start the game with a 2/2 amalgamation of all types of minions.

The great Akazamzarak

Hero Power – Discover a secret. Put it on the battlefield.

The lich king

Hero Power: Reborn to a friendly minion only for the next fight.

The rat king

Passive Hero Power: Whenever you buy a Beast, give it + 2 / + 2. Change the type each turn.

Tickatus

Passive Hero Power: Every four turns, discover a Darkmoon Prize.

Trade Prince Gallywix

Passive Hero Power: After selling a minion, get an extra gold next turn. (It can exceed 10).

Vol’jin

Hero Power – Choose two minions. Exchange your stats.

Xyrella

Hero Power: Choose a minion in Bob’s Tavern to add to your hand. Set your stats to two.

Y’Shaarj

Hero Power: Start of Combat – summon a minion of your tavern level. Add a copy to your hand.

Yogg-Saron, the end of hope

Hero Power: Add a random minion in Bob’s Tavern to your hand. Give it + 1 / + 1.

And it will be

Passive Hero Power: Bob always offers an additional dragon each time the tavern is upgraded.

Zephry’s, the Great

Hero Power: If you have two copies of a minion, find the third.

All images via Blizzard Entertainment