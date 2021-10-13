all 30 basketball league teams land in the battle royale with multiple rewards

Thanks to the Epic vs. Apple trial, we knew this would end up happening from one moment to the next. The NBA and Fortnite shake hands in a collaboration that will take us to the courts to play epic matches with and against our friends.

The battle royale hosts the tournament State Farm NBA Play-In and this union will bring basketball to the item store and creative mode of the title. The 30 teams that make up the best league in the world will be present and we will be able to enjoy their kits starting next May 22.

There will be a set called On Paper, which will include 31 kits, all NBA kits including. There will also be the Strip and Score pack, with the achievement of the Hook Shot gesture and the Minicanasta backpacking accessory, with the teams logo.

Starting next week, some of the most recognized players will begin to have items based on them. One will be Donovan Mitchell, a member of the Utah Jazz, and whose box office lot includes the Cozy Fins suit, Sharkback backpacking accessory, Shadowparts pickaxe, Dynamic Fire wrap, and Fire Pinwheel emote.













On the other hand we have Bring young, Atlanta Hawks base, bringing with him the Scarlet Commander outfit, Goldseeker pickaxe, Jolly Stars wrap, and Gamer emote. Finally, it should be noted that there will be a five day competition in which all NBA teams will participate, right after the State Farm Play-In.





This will be from May 19 to 23, so you can sign up through the website to support your favorite team and win V-Bucks and rewards for the game. Ah, on May 25 the collaboration will also be effective in the creative mode.