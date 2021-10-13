A Fortnite glitch breaks the game on all four sides

Season 6 of the second episode of Fortnite it is being very bumpy. Have been numerous errors that have been found within the game, and although Epic Games corrects them as best they can, they appear more to complicate the work.

The new glitch found allows duplicating objects upon casting, so players can take advantage of it to create infinite healing items, so they could be placed inside the storm without dying.

The youtuber OrangeGuy he was the first to reveal the error. In his latest video you can see how glitch works. When the object is thrown, it is duplicated and can be used as many times as desired and with any item.









Obviously, it is a serious mistake that can damage the integrity of a competition, so quickly has been identified as the culprit for the suspension of the April DreamHack Online Open that had to be disputed this weekend.

Nevertheless, neither DreamHack nor Epic Games itself have come out to confirm that this was the reason, but it does not seem a coincidence that the day the bug, the competition was suspended.

An error of these characteristics not only completely break the competitive game, but any player could take advantage of it. For that reason, Epic should not take long to fix it, now that such an important collaboration with DC Comics is coming, so that players can return with guarantees.

We’ve seen it in countless titles, and Fortnite is no exception. If there is a mistake that can be exploited to an unfair advantage, it will not take long for the cheaters to exploit.