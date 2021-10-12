One of the Superheros most powerful of Marvel finally joins the Cinematic Universe of Marvel. Will Poulter (“Midsommar”) has landed the role of Adam Warlock in “Guardians of the Galaxy 3“, which screenwriter and director James Gunn will begin filming later this year.

“Welcome to the Guardian family, Will Poulter,” Gunn posted on Twitter Monday. “He is an incredible actor and a wonderful guy. See you in a couple of weeks. “Briton Poulter made his film debut in 2007’s” Son of Rambow “and 2010’s” The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. “

Most audiences, however, probably remember William Poulter as the awkward teenager in 2013’s “We Are the Millers” who was bitten off his testicles by a tarantula.

Where has actor William Poulter participated?

William Poulter joins “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” as Adam Warlock.

William Poulter has also played prominent roles in the 2015 “The Maze Runner” and “The Revenant” franchises, and is currently seen in the limited series “Dopesick” on Hulu.

Gunn teased Adam Warlock’s introduction in one of the mid-credit teasers for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” after Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), leader of the sovereign people, creates a being she calls “Adam ”, For the purpose of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy.









The character was first introduced in the late 1960s and early 1970s, created in a specialized cocoon to be, effectively, the perfect human. His powers (flight, super strength, regeneration, energy manipulation) are complete and rival the most powerful Marvel characters ever created.

How will Warlock influence Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

The Truth News reports that much of Adam Warlock’s comic history was related to the Infinity Gems (called Infinity Stones in the MCU), especially the Soul Gem, but given the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” it is unclear how much they would influence “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”.

Another popular comic book story involves Adam Warlock’s transformation into Magus, an insane and dangerously powerful creature, who led the Guardians of the Galaxy into the orbit of Kang the Conqueror, one of the recently established Big Bads of the MCU (played by Jonathan Major League Baseball).

Whatever Gunn’s current plans are to incorporate Warlock into the MCU, the filmmaker has said that he originally wanted to introduce the character in “Guardians Vol. 2,” but ultimately chose to postpone the debut to “Guadrianes of the Galaxy 3“The entire cast of ‘Guardians’ is expected to return for their third appearance, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is scheduled to debut on May 5, 2023.