Why do fans think Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating?

Social networks are full of speculation that the singer and the actor would be a couple. Here we tell you the reasons.

During this weekend, Social networks were filled with publications in which the alleged romance between Selena Gómez and Chris Evans is analyzed. There are millions of fans who believe that the singer and the actor would be dating. Lhe rumors started because the 40-year-old Captain America interpreter started following Selena on Instagram. However, she, 29, does not follow him.

In addition to these speculations, At the beginning of the month the artists were caught by the paparazzi leaving a recording studio in Los Angeles and later they were seen leaving the same restaurant.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant, the two superstars started following eachother recently on IG too 👀

rumors been saying that they’re dating! pic.twitter.com/HRqxIsnasf – RIRI🔪 (@itaintriri) October 1, 2021

And the evidence to support this rumor does not end there. On the internet, a video began to circulate in which Selena is seen on the program ‘Whatch What Happens Live’. During your visit, the singer openly said “I like Chris Evans. Its not cute? It is very cute”. Before the statement of the also actress, the host of the program, Andy Cohen, said “I think he will love you.”









Are the rumors false?

However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the romance. Conversely, The Sun claims that the rumors are false and that the posts on the internet have been accommodated to fuel speculation.

The post in which Selena and Chris are seen leaving a restaurant would not have even had the same day. According to the British newspaper, the photo of the actor was taken in 2013, published by Just Jared, while that of the singer was taken in 2017 after she left a Pilates class.

For its part, Cosmopolitan speculates that while Chris started following Selena on social media, this may be because they are working on a project together.. Currently, the businesswoman is also working on another installment of Hotel Transilvania and on the film adaptation of the book ‘In the shadow of the mountain’ (in the shadow of the mountain). For his part, the actor is about to release ‘The gray man’, ‘Lightyear’, ‘Little Shop of horrors’ and ‘Bermuda’.

The reactions of users in networks

Although it is not certain that the couple of actors are dating or have a relationship, users on social networks shared countless publications and memes before the rumor. Here we gather some of the funniest: