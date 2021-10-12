Tips to show off Kylie Jenner’s full lips

Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian sisters are one of the strongest beauty references in the world, therefore, it is normal that searches on how to look like them in hair, makeup and lips become frequent.

This last question is one of the most sought after in recent weeks and based on homemade beauty tricks, you can give your mouth a voluminous appearance, without the need for invasive treatments or cosmetic surgeries.

Steps to show off full lips like Kylie Jenner’s

1. Mask with sugar and honey

This mask with two ingredients quite present in Colombian homes, you can also hydrate your lips, give them a more augmented appearance. This will give you a smooth texture and make them look meatier.









2. Makeup

This trick is one of the most used and recommended even by the same celebrity. The procedure is very simple: