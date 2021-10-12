This is what Maradona’s bioseries, Diego, looks like, about to premiere

First images and details of the bioseries of Maradona’s life, which will be released on October 19 and produced by Sofia Vergara’s company.

On October 29 it will premiere on Amazon Prime Videor, the bioserie that will tell the life of the most emblematic player that Argentina has had: Diego Armando Maradona. The series about the famous Fluff, Will be called Maradona: Blessed Dream and stars Nazareno Casero (Clan history), Juan Palomino (Magnifies 70) and Nicolás Goldschmidt (Supermax), who embodies Maradona, from his humble beginnings in Villa Fiorito, in Argentina, to his revolutionary career for Barcelona and Naples.

Finally, the series will show his key role as leader of his national team by winning the World Cup in Mexico 86. The production also features the prominent participation of Julieta Cardinali (In Therapy, Valentin), Laura Esquivel (Ugly Duckling), Mercedes Morán (Motorcycle Diaries, The Kingdom), Pepe Monje (Love in custody) and Peter Lanzani (The Clan, The Kingdom).









The popular Diego’s series is led by Alejandro Aimetta as showrunner and director of the episodes recorded in Argentina, Mexico and Uruguay, who is also one of the writers of the series along with Guillermo Salmerón (The Marginal) and Silvina Olschansky (The Marginal).

Produced by BTF Media, in co-production with Dhana Media and Latin We, the latter is the company of Sofía Vergara, consists of ten episodes and was recorded in locations in Argentina, Spain, Italy, Uruguay and Mexico.

The executive producers of the series are Francisco Cordero, Liliana Moyano, Mari Urdaneta, Ricardo Coeto and the partner of Sofia Vergara, Luis Balaguer.