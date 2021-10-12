the best in America is Argentine

Facundo “Nalguidan” Pruzzo is a young Argentine, who has been playing Hearthstone professionally since 2013. On June 6 he became champion of the Hearthstone Grandmasters tournament and for this, he won a place to represent all of America in the world tournament. This time there were three Argentines who participated: Ramiro “Rami94” Ponce, Martín “Tincho” Cazza and Facundo “Nalguidan”, the latter being the one who declared himself champion of the first season.

How did your path in Hearthstone start?

I started playing at the end of 2013, I remember already in 2014 I was playing competitively. I came from playing League Of Legends competitive, which is a team game, and when Hearthstone came out, an individual game, I liked it more. I saw that I had potential and decided to make the change. I began to dedicate [al Hearthstone] as a hobby because, at that time I was studying and working, and I was climbing little by little, in 2014 with more local tournaments and in 2015 I was given the first opportunity to travel to go to a qualifier, which I won. From there, the truth is that it was one step higher each year.

How many times did you travel for championships?

In 2015 it was the first time I left the country, I had never left, not even to cross the Rio de la Plata. I went to Poland, my first international tournament. It was a short experience because, due to problems with my passport at the last minute, I was there for two days, but it was very important to me.

Then I traveled to Brazil many times, first in 2016. In 2017 and 2018 I went to Brazil and the US, 2019 was a year that I traveled a lot, I remember it with great happiness for that. I went to Taiwan, Las Vegas, Bucharest in Romania and South Korea. There were four very different places and it was very good, then the quarantine caught us and we are waiting for a new opportunity to travel.

What made you stay in the Hearthstone competition?

The truth is that I like the game, I think it wouldn’t be possible to keep dedicating myself to this for so long if I didn’t like it. I dedicate a lot to him, especially when there are tournaments.

As I began to climb the ladder in terms of achievement, I began to take it with another seriousness, although I always took it seriously, no matter how much it was a hobby at first. In 2017 I started studying a new career, I am studying architecture and I started studying normal, from Monday to Saturday, but when I was in third year I realized that I could not cope and I had to decide and cut with some subjects. I decided to receive myself later, but prioritize the skills that are my job. I am calm in that sense, the priority is this, if I have an important tournament I dedicate the hours that I have to dedicate to it and luckily the results have accompanied me, sometimes more, sometimes less, but they allow me to continue doing this.

How do you prepare for the tournaments?

It depends a lot on the type of tournament, but in general the preparation is always the same, it is playing the game, having a good idea of ​​which are the decks that exist, which are stronger and then deciding which is the strategy with which you want to face .

I do not know who is listening to this, but I explain very basic what the game is, Hearthstone is a card game where each player will play their game with four different decks and the game has hundreds, if not thousands, of cards available where you have Deciding which ones to put in each deck is all a matter of strategy, let’s say, it’s not a fast game like others. It is a card game, of strategy.

A lot of preparation is required, both strategically and in anticipation of what your opponents can play, to be able to stand up well against them. And not only do you have to prepare the game, it also requires thinking. Something that I used to do and could not this year is play sports, swimming for example. Those two or three hours a week that I was swimming I also used to prepare the strategies in my head.

It is good that you mention the sport. There is still the stigma that those who play a video game professionally are sitting around playing for hours.









This is something important, and even many players overlook it, it is not just playing, it is also having moments to think. There is no use sitting for 40 hours playing, if you are not thinking about what you are doing.

These days YouTube recommended boxing videos to me, both training and strategies, I trained for a while boxing and there is still the notion that this sport is to go and catch you with punches, just as many see soccer as running a ball or basketball as hole the ball in a hoop. And if you talk to people who practice these sports, you realize that they have a whole strategic factor behind it, I had never thought about it and I realized the strategy is everywhere, in electronic sports you see the physical part much less, but a lot of the mental.

The following is perhaps a bit personal: in 2015 at a Fireside Gathering (local HS tournaments) you met your first big fan. He met you from your streams and came specifically to see you. Do you remember that moment, how did you feel?

Yes, I remember now that you mention it. If I’m not mistaken his name was Nicolas, it was something that caught my attention but it was quite nice.

At a certain point, when I saw that with HS I could do something productive, I dedicated myself to broadcasting, playing games and teaching; I saw that with those broadcasts it reached people and I liked that it was something not only entertaining, but to the point that they go to a face-to-face tournament just to meet me. I found it super cute.

I was always quite introverted, I never showed much, but I am very grateful to the people, especially the Argentine community, who have supported me throughout these years. I receive comments from people who no longer play, who tell me that when they played they did it for me, even players who were dedicated to competitive, at a certain period, they told me “you motivated me to compete” and they are players who qualified for important tournaments and to see that one could help a little in that, it’s good.

Going back to the professional … What were your most difficult moments as a professional?

The beginning was quite difficult, although I did not consider myself a professional, but in principle it was because of that, I had not achieved much yet and those same prejudices that perhaps are still about video games, existed much more marked before and on the part of everyone, either of friends or even peers, who did not see it as something productive. It continues to happen with artistic things or with people who perhaps want to dedicate themselves to sports. That was a part but very quickly I got results to say “I’m not wasting my time.”

Also, any moment where one does not have the results is a difficult moment, in 2016 I did not have as many results as I would have liked and that maybe slows down a bit.

At the end of 2018 I was about to leave HS because the pressure and the demand to achieve certain goals from the game itself was very great, although I had good results that year.

At any other time did you think about resigning because you could not reach the title you have today?

No, not for that. Stop playing because the results were not given to me, no, because, even not having qualified for the World Cup, I was already very happy with what I had achieved.

Qualifying for the World Cup would have been the last thing I needed because thanks to Hearthstone I was able to travel the world, meet a lot of friends and even meet my girlfriend, with whom we have been together for almost four years.

Now that you have your place in the World Cup, what’s next? Besides winning it.

I think I can win it calmly, if I can adapt well to the cards that are available. Next week is the tournament, so let’s see how it goes there, but then rest a bit, dedicate myself to the faculty these weeks, to put a couple of finals and in August to resume the second season of Grandmasters and try to continue having the best possible results.

Is there something you want to say to the community?

I want to thank the people who follow me and tell them that if they are interested in competing in a game, to try it, obviously without neglecting other things. This is very good about esports, but I think we have to realize how far we can and how far not, being a professional in esports or being a streamer are things that are not given to everyone and it seems to me that we have to take that into account and be responsible.

Watch the full interview here.