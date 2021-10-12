Stefani Chaglar, the girl who triumphs for her self-confidence imitating the looks of celebrities

A star has been bornWho knows if the interpretation or the catwalk. It was calledto Stefani Chaglar and, despite her young age, she has already become quite a small influencer. The reason, the cool imitations what does the looks more spectacular, eye-catching or groundbreaking gala celebrities. To their Eight years, his fame does not come from now since since he was only 5 he already showed the world what he was capable of: recreate the models with great care and tenderness that the big stars they lead to the red carpets and the most important events of cinema, music or fashion. He lives in the Turkish city of Antalya, a beautiful seaside resort known as the Turquoise Coast for the color of its waters. His mother, Alya, is the main responsible Let your little girl have fun and captivate us with this unique game that has already led her to have almost 400,000 followers on Instagram.

VIEW GALLERY





VIEW GALLERY













From your home with his clothes and homemade materials such as fabrics, plastics, aluminum foil, garbage bags or even the own toys of the girl, the mother cuts and makes the dresses that her daughter later wears to take pictures with them. It is the mini and private version of some original costumes of prestigious firms and designers that we usually see in the skin of actresses, singers, presenters … top-of-the-line. Stefani and her mother creatively create their particular Hollywood with the most daring outfits of faces as popular as Angelina Jolie, Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Penelope Cruz, Julia Roberts, Celine Dion, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Kidman, Leona Lewis or Zendaya, among other. Of course, it is already in sight, there is no famous woman who can resist her, neither are her gestures, accessories or their hairstyles. He also imitates well-known animated characters such as the Little Mermaid and princesses from fairy tales, as well as figures that appear in famous pictorial paintings.

VIEW GALLERY





VIEW GALLERY





Upon How it all started, her mother said that “one day I saw a photo of Rihanna in a blue Molly Goddard dress and I decided to make it with my own hands for my daughter,” Alya pointed out to the portal Bored panda. “The posting of that image became very popular on social media, so I kept it up because Stefani loves it too and the camera loves her“, she explained with pride. In the funny and endearing snapshots she shares every day, the little girl has a kind of motto which is:”Every time someone tells me I can’t do something, I try harder! “. So, surely this Prodigy girl He will continue to delight us for a long time with his undoubted modeling skills. Perhaps, in the not too distant future when she grows up, she herself will monopolize the flashes of photographers as an international star.







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this, subscribe to our newsletter here.