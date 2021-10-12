Luciana Fuster competes with Dua Lipa and Natalie Portman in “The most beautiful face of 2021” | Shows

Radio host Luciana Fuster was selected to participate in the international contest also known in English as The 100 most beautiful faces of 2021, with world-renowned celebrities.

The also reality girl became very popular since she entered the program This is war. To the point that he was about to internationalize his career in countries like Mexico and the United States. In addition, he rubbed shoulders with artists of the stature of Sebastián Yatra and Marc Anthony.

For all this, the model Luciana Fuster was selected to compete and be chosen as one of the people with the most beautiful face of 2021 in the world. Now what remains is to vote for the Peruvian woman so that she can obtain first place.









Also nominated in the competition are artists such as the singer Dua Lipa, the member of the group Brave Girls Yujeong, the actresses Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, Ana de Armas and Nathalie Enmanuel, and many more, who await the support of their followers to position themselves in the first place.

This is not the first time that a Peruvian has entered to apply in this type of contest, since last year the actor Andrés Wiesse was also nominated for the title in the male version, in which he also competed with well-known artists worldwide.