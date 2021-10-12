Keanu Reeves celebrates his birthday

Keanu Reeves is one of the Hollywood stars most loved by his audience for his wisdom, kindness and talent. Despite reaping success after success as a professional, Reeves is not a very lucky person as he has experienced true pain throughout his life.

The actor categorizes himself within the “group of the resilient”, even citing that he does not need happiness to live. His childhood was difficult from the beginning, as his father became a drug dealer and beat his mother, which led the couple to divorce when little Keanu was only two years old.

Despite this, Reeves’ father continued to visit them, until one day he completely disappeared and they did not see him again for ten years. Both he and his sisters searched for him in hospitals and prisons, until in 1993 they learned that his father was sentenced to prison for possessing cocaine. His mother, in order to achieve commercial stability, ended up becoming a stripper.









After the divorce, his mother married three more times, forcing Keanu to move continuously. The famous actor grew up believing that he was unable to do anything, but it turned out that his complications were due to suffering from Asperger’s syndrome. In 1989 he met actor River Phoenix, becoming inseparable friends since both shared a very difficult childhood.

Four years later, Phoenix passed away from a heroin and cocaine overdose. But this was not the only death that stalked Reeves, since in 1999 his partner gave birth to a girl, but due to a premature birth, he could not survive. Two years later, the little girl’s mother died in a car accident returning from a party, causing Reeves to go into a deep depression.