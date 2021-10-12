Johnny Depp is launching his own production house!

Actor Johnny Depp announced his new film project during the San Sebastian Film Festival

During the San Sebastian Film Festival the actor Johnny depp announced that he will begin a new stage in his career focusing as a film producer and will create a production house based in the United Kingdom under the name of IN.2 Film.

How will you start your new business?

The new company will join with Infinitum Nihil, based in Los Angeles, who is currently reviewing original scripts, theatrical and literature-based stories for television and film productions. British producers Stephen Deuters and Stephen Malit They also joined the project and together they will look for talents across Europe to create productions.

Through a statement, Johnny Depp He explained that he will listen to any aspirant to build a space free of artistic expression. “From student to teacher, from aspiring artists to still-known, to well-established great teachers in all forms of modern media, IN.2 will build a space where artists can be artists, where they will be free to create those unexpected moments, those happy accidents that contain the propensity to constitute a great art and thus give life to his unique vision ”.

Without revealing any information about the stories they are working on, the heads of the firm mentioned they have a small list of projects to premiere throughout 2022 and 2023, both feature films and television series, including projects with Julien Temple, who directed Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, produced by Jonny Depp, that was presented in Saint Sebastian last year.









The actor mentioned that he would like to act in any of these projects only if the creators feel they can add something to the character. “So the answer is ‘no’, but ‘yes’. I would like to say ‘yes’ without saying ‘no’, but I agree with both ”.

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think? Do you like Johnny Depp’s new project?