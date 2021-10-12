Hearthstone’s Mercenaries mode is coming in October – Game News

Blizzard released new details about From Hearthstone upcoming Mercenary mode in a game showcase today.

From discussing multiple mechanics that players expect to see in combat to understanding the user interface and even revealing a crossover with Devil, there is much to understand. But in a separate blog post from the ad stream, the development team also revealed the mode’s release date: October 12.









The new mode will have a separate package system from the game’s standard and wild packages that are already in rotation. Players will be able to collect different mercenaries and other important tools for their mission.

The long-awaited mode was originally intended to be released early in the Year of the Griffin, but it eventually suffered from delays. While the announcement of a release date is exciting news, there are confirmed updates that will occur in Mercenaries mode, such as an addition to the Travel Point that adds further difficulties.

You can try From Hearthstone the next Mercenaries mode for you when it comes out on October 12. Advance purchase options are now available with three different options between Sylvanas, Arthas, and Diablo.