Hearthstone patch 21.3 weakens warlocks, improves wizards and pirates – Video Game News

From Hearthstone The Balance Team will bring a lot of changes to various game modes, plus some bug fixes and quality of life improvements, in patch 21.3 tomorrow.

For Standard and Wild modes, the highlight of the update is Blizzard’s decision to increase the damage required in the first two steps for Standard and ban the Warlock questline in Wild. There are many more efficient self-destructing cards in Wild, according to Blizzard, making it possible for The Demon Seed to complete at a rapid rate. So the developers are banning it to protect the format from a problem game. On top of that, a nerf to Runed Mithril Rod can also have an indirect effect on Quest’s power.

The update even includes a small buff for some key cards for Pirate Warrior and Hero Power Mage that could get you to see more of the game. Battlegrounds is also receiving numerous balance updates for heroes and minions.

Here are all the changes inside Hearthstone Patch 21.3.

Standard and wild updates

Nerfs

Gross Irebound

Old: [Costs 7] → New: [Costs 8]

Mindrender Illucia

Ancient: Battlecry – Trade hands and decks with your opponent until your next turn. → New: Battlecry: Replace your hand with a copy of your opponent’s until end of turn.

Perpetual flame

Old: [Costs 1] → New: [Costs 2]

Command the elements

Tame the Flames (the third part of the quest line) Ancient: Play 2 cards with Overload. Reward: Stormcaller Bru’kan. → New: Play 3 cards with Overload. Reward: Stormcaller Bru’kan.



The demon’s seed

The demon’s seed (part one of the quest line) Ancient: Take 6 damage in your turns. Reward: Steal of life. Deal 3 damage to the enemy Hero. → New: take 8 points of damage in your turns. Reward: Steal of life. Deal 3 damage to the enemy Hero.

Establish the bond (second part of the quest line) Ancient: Take 7 points of damage in your turns. Reward: Steal of life. Deal 3 damage to the enemy Hero. → New: take 8 points of damage in your turns. Reward: Steal of life. Deal 3 damage to the enemy Hero.

Also, The Demon Seed is now banned from Wild.

Rune Mithril Rod

Old: [Costs 3] → New: [Costs 4]

Upgrades

Leatherworking kit

Old: [Costs 2] → New: [Costs 1]

Selective breeder

Old: 1 attack, 1 health → New: 1 attack, 3 health

Wildfire

Old: [Costs 2] → New: [Costs 1]

Fire Eye of Mordresh

Old: [Costs 10] 10 Attack, 10 Health → New: [Costs 8] 8 Attack, 8 Health

Stormwind Pirate

Old: 3 Attack, 3 Health → New: 3 Attack, 4 Health

Stone Crusher Presenter

Old: 4 Attack, 5 Health → New: 4 Attack, 6 Health

Deck Sailor Bloodsail

Old: 2 Attack, 1 Health → New: 2 Attack, 2 Health

Battleground updates

General updates

“Turn lengths have been reverted to their pre-21.2 times (turns 3-9 have been reduced by 5 seconds after they were temporarily increased by 5 seconds in Patch 21.2).”

Hero updates

Shudderwock

Snack Old: [Costs 0] → New: [Costs 2]



Galewing

Dungar’s Griffin (Eastern Plaguelands option) Ancient: In 5 turns, improve your tavern level. → New: In 5 turns, your next tavern level upgrade costs (5) less.



Master Nguyen

Power of the Storm [Passive] Adjusted the odds for Hero Power offers (no text changes).



Minion updates

Challenging Shipwright has been removed from the minion pool.

The Captain of the South Seas has been returned to the group of minions.

Impatient doomsayer

Old: [Tavern Tier 3] Avenge (3): Add a random Demon to your hand. → New: [Tavern Tier 4] Avenge (4): Add a random Demon to your hand.

Kathra’natir









Old: [Tavern Tier 4] 7 attack, 5 health. Your other demons have +3 attack. Your hero is immune. → New: [Tavern Tier 3] 5 attack, 4 health. Your other Demons have Attack +2. Your hero is immune.

Jumper

Ancient: Deathrattle: Give a friendly Beast + 2 / + 2 and this Deathrattle. → New: Give a friendly Beast + 1 / + 1 and this Deathrattle.

Monstrous macaw

Ancient: After these attacks, trigger a deadly breath from a random friendly minion. → New: After these attacks, activate the dying breath of another allied minion.

Resuscitation bell

Old: [Tavern Tier 4] 6 attack, 2 health. → New: [Tavern Tier 5] 7 attack, 3 health.

Hatchling smuggler

Ancient: 2 Attack, 4 Health. After a friendly Dragon gains Attack, grant them +2 Health. → New: 2 attack, 5 health. After a friendly Dragon gains Attack, it is given +1 health.

Impulsive cheater

Ancient: Deathrattle: Grants this minion’s maximum health to an allied minion. → New: Deathrattle: Grants this minion’s maximum health to another friendly minion.

Master of realities

Old: [Tavern Tier 6]. → New: [Tavern Tier 5].

Peggy brittlebone

Ancient: 5 Attack, 3 Health. After adding a card to your hand, give another Random Pirate + 1 / + 1 → New: 6 Attack, 5 Health. After adding a card to your hand, give another friendly Pirate + 1 / + 1.

Goldgrubber

Ancient: 2 Attack, 2 Health. → New: 4 attack, 4 health.

Salty looter

Ancient: 4 Attack, 4 Health. → New: 4 attack, 5 health.

Boar prophet

Ancient: 2 Attack, 3 Health. → New: 3 Attack, 3 Health.

Roadboar

Ancient: 1 attack, 4 health. → New: 2 attack, 4 health.

Bristleback Brute

Ancient: 3 Attack, 3 Health. → New: 4 attack, 4 health.

Dynamic duo

Ancient: 3 Attack, 4 Health. → New: 4 attack, 5 health.

Charlga

Ancient: At the end of your turn, play a Blood Gem with all other allied minions. → New: At the end of your turn, play a Blood Gem with all allied minions.

Duel updates

Party Replacements, Rally Troops, and Oops, all the spells! all have been moved from Passive Treasure Pool 2 to Pool 2 Ultra Rare.

All Together has now been moved from Passive Treasure Pool 1 to Pool 2.

The Void Touched wizard is now banned from deck building.

Arena updates

“Ramming Mount can no longer be drawn in Arena. Also, we discovered a bug with some card offer fees. We have fixed that bug and will readjust the offer rates to match the expected rates, which should help all classes get closer to 50% of the class win rate.

Bug fixes and game improvements.

Fixed a bug that caused crashes when opening the friends list.

Fixed a bug where friends could sometimes not be challenged.

Fixed a bug where Maestra of the Masquerade would sometimes make you start the game as a rogue (not her best disguise).

Fixed a bug that prevented Grand Wizard Antonidas from hitting stealth targets and caused Antonidas to hit the caster’s own face if the enemy Hero was stealth.

Fixed a bug where trading cards would retain enchantments if they were shuffled into your deck for something that was not tradable.

Fixed bugs where cards like Razormane Battleguard were not properly reducing the cost of cards after Celestial Alignment was played.

Fixed a bug where the Barrens Scavenger cost could be reduced below 1 while you had 10 or fewer cards in your deck.

Fixed a bug where Highlord Fordragon would activate on minions that were not in play.

Fixed bugs where cards like Master of Realities and Whelp Smuggler had the wrong number of triggers.

Fixed a bug where exchanging a tavern level 6 minion (as with Arcane Alteration, Malygos’ Hero Power) would sometimes cause it to disappear.

Fixed a visual bug that caused enemy tavern levels to display as reset to tavern level 1.

You can check out the changes in Patch 21.3 when it releases tomorrow, September 21.