A capital surprise that I have taken to see that one of the novelties of the year of the tap is a new game mode, and more to see what it is. Hearthstone Mercenaries it’s his name and he’s going to turn Blizzard’s card game into a Roguelike and RPG. Almost nothing.

Hearthstone Mercenaries is the new game mode

In-game variety is the banner in HearthStone Heroes Of Warcraft. At this point no one can say that it is an inaccessible game for new players. Ok that the ladder It is limited to the most loyal players and starting from scratch or re-engaging costs a lot. Blizzard knows about this and is constantly working to correct them and offer all types of players other options in HS. Proof of this is the battlefields and Duels mode. Modes created for players of all types, but ideal for players who do not need an extensive collection of cards under their belt. Game modes that have created an exclusive niche in the community, as the arena mode achieved, in the case of battlefields where there is a large sector very assiduous to these games. To all this a new aspect will be added with Hearthstone Mercenaries and it seems to me a very successful option and that the lore the game can be greatly benefited.

It is a way Roguelike with touches of RPG. That for those who are not familiar with these terms, it is a raid like a dungeon where our character evolves and acquires skills as he advances. We will have to choose a team of these Hearthstone Mercenaries where we will find characters as mythical as Sylvanas and Ragnaros, as well as new characters created for this game mode. These characters will grow and evolve acquiring new powers, both active and passive, achievements and cards to advance.









If you have played a game of this style, for example Slay The Spire, this mode will be very familiar to you because it seems very similar. You choose your characters and in each fight you choose with whom you face a random combat. There will also be a PvP mode but there are not many more details or gameplay of the mode has been seen. It will be released as the year of the tap progresses, not from the beginning, and we will be attentive to the new details that are revealed.

Finally, remember that the Forged in the Wastes expansion includes 10 legendary cards corresponding to mercenary characters. The story of these characters will be told by the web, with the expansions, with the mercenaries mode and in the adventure mode for one player in the mercenaries book. Just as we now have the book of heroes, we will have another book for these characters that will have bimonthly deliveries and the first to arrive will be Rokara on April 6.

