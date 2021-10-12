Tuesday, October 12, 2021
HomeGamingHearthstone Battlegrounds: All available heroes in this game mode
Gaming

Hearthstone Battlegrounds: All available heroes in this game mode

By Hasan Sheikh
0
38




New game modes are growing in number in Hearthstone. After the Arena and the single-player slopes, it’s time for the Battlegrounds. These Battlegrounds are the interpretation of the autobattler phenomenon by the team responsible for the Warcraft-based trading card game.

General summary

welcome to Battlegrounds, an 8-player game mode in which combat is automatic for a completely new strategic experience. You will play as one of the heroes of the heartstone story from among those that will be available. Each hero will have a different power that will affect your gaming experience. At the beginning of each game, you will have to choose between 2 (or 4 if you have the pass) randomly selected heroes from those that are available. Discover the heroes and their powers available for this game mode.

With update 17.4 and the addition of a new tribe: the Quilboar. To satisfy your playable fantasies, a new rotation has just arrived and takes out a tribe from it, as well as the heroes associated with them.

Available Heroes

There are currently 60 heroes available on the battlefields!




Recent changes

  • Temporary withdrawal of Lich King
  • Added Mutanus the Devourer.
  • Added Guff Rune Totem
  • Withdrawal of Maiev Shadowsong

Hero List

general

  • AFKa
  • To the death
  • Al’Akir
  • Starseeker Spider
  • Lich Baz’hial
  • Captain Colmigarfio
  • Captain Eudora
  • Captain of the Skies Kragg
  • Scarecrow
  • C’Thun
  • Daryl the dancer
  • Domadinos Brann
  • Edwin VanCleef
  • Elise Starseeker
  • Omu, Keeper of the Forest
  • George the fallen
  • Gray branch
  • Guff Rune Totem
  • Illidan Stormrage
  • Jandice barov
  • Sunwalker Kael’thas
  • Patchwork
  • The curator
  • The great Akazamzarak
  • King of rats
  • The Lich King
  • Baldomero
  • Malygos
  • Mana Storm Mill
  • Mutanus the Devourer
  • Nozdormu
  • N’Zoth
  • Arch villain Rafaam
  • Pyramid
  • Ragnaros, lord of fire
  • Rakanishu
  • Reno Jackson
  • King Mukla
  • Lord barov
  • Lord Saurfang
  • Silas Black Moon
  • Sindragosa
  • Sir Finley Mrrgglton
  • Queen Togafloose
  • Tess Greymane
  • Ticket
  • Toki the Infinite
  • Yogg-Saron
  • Y’Shaarj
  • Zephrys the GreatAppearance conditioned to the presence of his family:

Dragons

Elementary

Murlocs

Wick

  • Maleficent Mana Storm

Pirates

Got damn

esports

The first season just ended after a playoff weekend around the world. Frenetic, Nalguidan and Posesi win and thus qualify for the World Cups!


Previous articleBill Murray revealed the next Wes Anderson movie!
Next articleThe Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes Joins The Game With Fortnitemares 2021
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv