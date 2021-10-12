Hearthstone Battlegrounds: All available heroes in this game mode

New game modes are growing in number in Hearthstone. After the Arena and the single-player slopes, it’s time for the Battlegrounds. These Battlegrounds are the interpretation of the autobattler phenomenon by the team responsible for the Warcraft-based trading card game.

General summary

welcome to Battlegrounds, an 8-player game mode in which combat is automatic for a completely new strategic experience. You will play as one of the heroes of the heartstone story from among those that will be available. Each hero will have a different power that will affect your gaming experience. At the beginning of each game, you will have to choose between 2 (or 4 if you have the pass) randomly selected heroes from those that are available. Discover the heroes and their powers available for this game mode.

With update 17.4 and the addition of a new tribe: the Quilboar. To satisfy your playable fantasies, a new rotation has just arrived and takes out a tribe from it, as well as the heroes associated with them.

Available Heroes

There are currently 60 heroes available on the battlefields!









Recent changes

Temporary withdrawal of Lich King

Added Mutanus the Devourer.

Added Guff Rune Totem

Withdrawal of Maiev Shadowsong

Hero List

general

AFKa

To the death

Al’Akir

Starseeker Spider

Lich Baz’hial

Captain Colmigarfio

Captain Eudora

Captain of the Skies Kragg

Scarecrow

C’Thun

Daryl the dancer

Domadinos Brann

Edwin VanCleef

Elise Starseeker

Omu, Keeper of the Forest

George the fallen

Gray branch

Guff Rune Totem

Illidan Stormrage

Jandice barov

Sunwalker Kael’thas

Patchwork

The curator

The great Akazamzarak

King of rats

The Lich King

Baldomero

Malygos

Mana Storm Mill

Mutanus the Devourer

Nozdormu

N’Zoth

Arch villain Rafaam

Pyramid

Ragnaros, lord of fire

Rakanishu

Reno Jackson

King Mukla

Lord barov

Lord Saurfang

Silas Black Moon

Sindragosa

Sir Finley Mrrgglton

Queen Togafloose

Tess Greymane

Ticket

Toki the Infinite

Yogg-Saron

Y’Shaarj

Zephrys the GreatAppearance conditioned to the presence of his family:

Dragons

Elementary

Murlocs

Wick

Maleficent Mana Storm

Pirates

Got damn