Hearthstone Battlegrounds: All available heroes in this game mode

New game modes are growing in number in Hearthstone. After the Arena and the single-player slopes, it’s time for the Battlegrounds. These Battlegrounds are the interpretation of the autobattler phenomenon by the team responsible for the Warcraft-based trading card game.
General summary
welcome to Battlegrounds, an 8-player game mode in which combat is automatic for a completely new strategic experience. You will play as one of the heroes of the heartstone story from among those that will be available. Each hero will have a different power that will affect your gaming experience. At the beginning of each game, you will have to choose between 2 (or 4 if you have the pass) randomly selected heroes from those that are available. Discover the heroes and their powers available for this game mode.
With update 17.4 and the addition of a new tribe: the Quilboar. To satisfy your playable fantasies, a new rotation has just arrived and takes out a tribe from it, as well as the heroes associated with them.
Available Heroes
There are currently 60 heroes available on the battlefields!
Recent changes
- Temporary withdrawal of Lich King
- Added Mutanus the Devourer.
- Added Guff Rune Totem
- Withdrawal of Maiev Shadowsong
Hero List
general
- AFKa
- To the death
- Al’Akir
- Starseeker Spider
- Lich Baz’hial
- Captain Colmigarfio
- Captain Eudora
- Captain of the Skies Kragg
- Scarecrow
- C’Thun
- Daryl the dancer
- Domadinos Brann
- Edwin VanCleef
- Elise Starseeker
- Omu, Keeper of the Forest
- George the fallen
- Gray branch
- Guff Rune Totem
- Illidan Stormrage
- Jandice barov
- Sunwalker Kael’thas
- Patchwork
- The curator
- The great Akazamzarak
- King of rats
- The Lich King
- Baldomero
- Malygos
- Mana Storm Mill
- Mutanus the Devourer
- Nozdormu
- N’Zoth
- Arch villain Rafaam
- Pyramid
- Ragnaros, lord of fire
- Rakanishu
- Reno Jackson
- King Mukla
- Lord barov
- Lord Saurfang
- Silas Black Moon
- Sindragosa
- Sir Finley Mrrgglton
- Queen Togafloose
- Tess Greymane
- Ticket
- Toki the Infinite
- Yogg-Saron
- Y’Shaarj
- Zephrys the GreatAppearance conditioned to the presence of his family:
Dragons
Elementary
Murlocs
Wick
- Maleficent Mana Storm
Pirates
Got damn
esports
The first season just ended after a playoff weekend around the world. Frenetic, Nalguidan and Posesi win and thus qualify for the World Cups!