Halloween Nights of Naberus event begins – Go Multiplayer

Digital Extremes has announced the start of the Halloween Nights of Naberus event in Warframe. From today until November 3, 2021, players will be able to sink their teeth into new free missions and themed events.

Warframe gets in the spirit of Halloween by celebrating a month of otherworldly rewards with its Nights of Naberus event, which brings new Nyctalus Ephemera to players along with new glyphs and items returning from years gone by. With the theme of the ancient Orokin festival of death and mischief, Nights of Naberus is available to players on all platforms and can be accessed by visiting Daughter in Necralisk in Deimos, where she operates a limited-run store filled with rewards and items. Halloween themed.

For a limited time, players can redeem various exclusive rewards for Mother Tokens, including the Whispering Naberus Mobile, an Orbiter decoration that tells the “ghost story” of Grandma when they interact with the new Nyctalus Ephemera. Other rewards that include: Stalker Noogle, Basmu Blueprint, Ceti Lacera Blueprint, Ballroom Simulacrum Scene, and much more.

You have more information on the Warframe website.

