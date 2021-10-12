Tuesday, October 12, 2021
HomeGamingFortnite Season 8: how to eliminate the Cube Monster with melee weapons...
Gaming

Fortnite Season 8: how to eliminate the Cube Monster with melee weapons | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

By Vimal Kumar
0
26




Dire has landed on the map of Fortnite, representing the last NPC to arrive and bring a new quest line, which comes across as the last chance for players to rack up some XP and unlock more Battle Pass rewards.

The fourth stage of your search is to eliminate Cube Monsters on Sideways with a melee weapon. To do that, players must first find Dire and then complete the first three challenges. Here’s how to do it.

FORTNITE | Tutorial to overcome the challenge

Camp Cod is the location of I’ll say, the last NPC to arrive on the island Fortnite. This is the small island to the southeast of Misty Meadows. The river flows directly into him. When players arrive, the chat icon will appear, highlighting Dire’s exact location at the time.




The first stage in your challenge set is to make an emote at Lockie’s Lighthouse, Fort crumpet or the weather station. The second is to damage wildlife with melee weapons, and the third is to destroy a dumpster in Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park.

The fourth stage is to eliminate Cube Monsters on the Sideways with a melee weapon. Since there are no other melee weapons, the pickaxe will be the weapon here. Players will need to eliminate five to complete this challenge.

Sideways will always cover one POI in each match, but there are also Sideways anomalies that will qualify for this challenge. Inside, players must kill five Cube Monsters. The smallest monsters (and the ones that don’t glow yellow) are the easiest to make.

  • Emote at the Weather Station, Fort Crumpet or Lockie’s Lighthouse (0/1) – 30,000 XP
  • Damage wildlife with a melee weapon (0/40) – 30,000 XP
  • Destroy a dumpster in Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park (0/1) – 30,000 XP
  • Eliminate Cube Monsters in The Sideways with a melee weapon (0/5) – 30,000 XP
  • Travel on foot in Misty Meadows (0/200) – 30,000 XP

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.


Previous articleHearthstone Battlegrounds Revamp adds 39 new minions, 2 new heroes, and major system changes
Next articleEmma Watson and Ethan Hawke united by a terrifying story – Para Ti Magazine
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv