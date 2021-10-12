Dwayne Johnson spoke again about his dispute with Vin Diesel: “We are two philosophically different people”

The main franchise of Fast and Furious is nearing its end, however, a derivative of that saga that shows no signs of ending is the dispute between Dwayne johnson and Vin Diesel.

The conflict that arose during the filming of the Toretto saga has had several chapters that range from the famous publication where Johnson called one of his castmates “candy ass”, to the recent statements where Diesel assured that he was basically hard on La Roca to improve their performance.

But just like the insane car stunts in the Fast and Furious This dispute refuses to go away, and in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson again broached the subject.

Initially, the actor pointed out that he feels a little regret for the publication on Instagram with which he uncovered all this conflict. But that remorse would not be for what he raised, but would have to do with making public a dispute that he feels he should have kept private.

“(…) I meant what I said. Safely. I feel what I say when I say it. But expressing it publicly was not the right thing to do ”, noted Johnson

“It caused a firestorm. However, curiously (it was) as if all the team members found their way to me and thanked me in a low voice or sent me a note ”, added. “But yeah, it wasn’t my best day to share that. I shouldn’t have shared that because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I deal with that kind of nonsense away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That is why I say it was not my best day ”.

Thus, although Johnson believes that it was not the best idea to air this conflict, the ex-fighter also maintains his distance with Diesel and when asked about what happened after that controversial publication, he maintains that he actually held a meeting with the Toretto interpreter. However, the result was not very good.









“Well, there was a meeting”, Johnson said. “I wouldn’t call it a peaceful gathering. I would call it a clarity meeting. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and It was in that talk that it really became very clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And he agreed to leave it there. “

“(We are) two philosophically different people and we approach the business of filmmaking in two very different ways,” added. “(My) philosophy is to go to work every day. Looking at everyone as equal partners and looking at the studio as equal partners. And look at the team, regardless of where they are, whether on the call sheet or otherwise, as equal partners, with respect and humility, and being respectful of the process and of all the other human beings who are contributing to it. time so much hard work and sweat. And I think it has always been important for me to be honest and look someone in the eye. And if you say you are going to do something, do it. “

Obviously from Johnson’s statements about his own way of working it can be inferred what the actor considers negative in Diesel’s performance. Although clearly that is less direct than the comment that the protagonist of the film of Bloodshot He did about Johnson’s performance by saying he showed “tough love” to “take that performance where it needed to be.”

In that sense, when asked about these commented statements, La Roca remarked that they make him laugh.

“A part of me feels that there is no way I can dignify this nonsense with an answer”, Johnson pointed out. But this is the truth. I’ve been around the block many times. Unlike him, I don’t come from the world of theater. And, you know, I came up differently and I was raised differently. And I come from a completely different culture and background. And I go into each project giving it my all. And if I feel like there are some things to fix, handle and take care of, I do it. And it is that simple. So when I read that, like everyone else, I laughed. I laughed a lot. We all laugh. And somewhere I’m sure Fellini is laughing too. “