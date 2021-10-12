Bichota! Carmen Salinas EVALUATES opening her Only Fans account to get more money

Carmen Salinas placeholder image ad before the media that very soon she could join these celebrities who show their body through OnlyFans. This as an option to increase your income thanks to photographs where they share images with erotic content.

And it is that celebrities such as Noelia and Yanet García have been so successful on this platform that they have even stopped do another type of project thanks to the strong economic income that has allowed them to share images with little or no clothes.









Carmen Salinas bets on Onlyfans

It was during a meeting he did with his friends in the media while celebrating his birthday that when discussing the economic benefits of this app, the former deputy said that she was going to do it (upload photos to Onlyfans).

And it is that Doña Carmen Salinas, before saying that she wanted to be part of the famous who go up Seductive photos to Onlyfans, took advice and asked if they were not forced to do something other than teach.

Oh, I’m going to do it. They don’t loosen up, right, nothing else is teaching? I’m thinking about it, to see if I do it? Carmen Salinas told the media

