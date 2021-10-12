Tuesday, October 12, 2021
HomeGamingALL Lobuno missions and how to complete them
Gaming

ALL Lobuno missions and how to complete them

By Vimal Kumar
0
19




These are all the Wolf Pack missions of Lobuno in Fortnite Battle Royale. Complete all the missions and challenges of Season 8: Cubic with our guide in Spanish.

Among the missions of the Punched Cards of Fortnite Battle Royale for Season 8: Cbico we have the Lobuno missions. This is all you need to know about how to activate them, how to complete them, and the rewards you will get for doing so.

Where is Lobuno?

Lobuno is in Haddock camping, the islet in the extreme southeast of the Battle Island map.

Fortnite - Lobuno Missions: Lobuno in Haddock Camp

Stage 1 of 5: Make a gesture at the Weather Station, Ruinous Fort, or Lockie’s Lighthouse

  • Aim: 0/1.
  • Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission, you simply have to go to the Weather Station (south of Spiteful Corner, in the Snowy Mountain), to Ruinous Fortn (the castle northwest of Costa Believer and southwest of Castillo Coral or at Lockie’s Lighthouse (the lighthouse northeast of Coral Castle) and use a gesture, whichever.

Fortnite - Lobuno Missions: location

Stage 2 of 5: Deal damage to wild animals with a melee weapon

  • Aim: 0/40.
  • Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission you have to be able to hit wild animals 2 or 3 times with the beak such as wolves, velociraptors, chickens, frogs or boars. The easiest thing is to land on Afflicted Alameda and go around until you find animals.

Fortnite - Lobuno missions: wild animal hit with the beak

Stage 3 of 5: Destroy a container in Sleeping Pools or Pleasant Park

  • Aim: 0/1.
  • Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission, go to Sleeping Pools or Pleasant Park and destroy a garbage container. They are easy to find, search behind the gas stations, for instance.




Fortnite - Lobuno Missions: Container in Pleasant Park

Stage 4 of 5: Eliminate monsters from the cube in The Parallel with a melee weapon

  • Aim: 0/5.
  • Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission, enter in El Parallel because of the bubble or an anomaly and use the pickaxe to eliminate monsters. Be careful because toxics can kill you instantly, just like explosives. It might take a couple of tries.

Fortnite - Lobuno Missions: Cube monsters eliminated with pickaxe

Phase 5 of 5: Travel on foot through Campo Calgine

  • Aim: 0/200.
  • Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.
Fortnite - Lobuno missions: walking through Campo Cal

To complete this mission, simply walk through Campo Calgine.


Previous articleWarframe Xbox Series X / S Enhancements Now Available
Next articleAmber Heard says the last six months have been the best of her life
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv