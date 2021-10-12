ALL Lobuno missions and how to complete them

Among the missions of the Punched Cards of Fortnite Battle Royale for Season 8: Cbico we have the Lobuno missions. This is all you need to know about how to activate them, how to complete them, and the rewards you will get for doing so.

Where is Lobuno?

Lobuno is in Haddock camping, the islet in the extreme southeast of the Battle Island map.

Stage 1 of 5: Make a gesture at the Weather Station, Ruinous Fort, or Lockie’s Lighthouse

Aim: 0/1.

0/1. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission, you simply have to go to the Weather Station (south of Spiteful Corner, in the Snowy Mountain), to Ruinous Fortn (the castle northwest of Costa Believer and southwest of Castillo Coral or at Lockie’s Lighthouse (the lighthouse northeast of Coral Castle) and use a gesture, whichever.

Stage 2 of 5: Deal damage to wild animals with a melee weapon

Aim: 0/40.

0/40. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission you have to be able to hit wild animals 2 or 3 times with the beak such as wolves, velociraptors, chickens, frogs or boars. The easiest thing is to land on Afflicted Alameda and go around until you find animals.

Stage 3 of 5: Destroy a container in Sleeping Pools or Pleasant Park

Aim: 0/1.

0/1. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission, go to Sleeping Pools or Pleasant Park and destroy a garbage container. They are easy to find, search behind the gas stations, for instance.









Stage 4 of 5: Eliminate monsters from the cube in The Parallel with a melee weapon

Aim: 0/5.

0/5. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission, enter in El Parallel because of the bubble or an anomaly and use the pickaxe to eliminate monsters. Be careful because toxics can kill you instantly, just like explosives. It might take a couple of tries.

Phase 5 of 5: Travel on foot through Campo Calgine

Aim: 0/200.

0/200. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission, simply walk through Campo Calgine.